Woof: This Gaming Console Is For Dogs Only

What if your dog could be a gamer with the new technology we have today? What’s next, it’ll be able to vote in a Federal Election? I sure hope so.

Joipaw is a UK tech startup dedicated to canine health. According to Metro UK, their approach to canine health comes in the form of creating video games that dogs can play in order to help further research into dementia among dogs.

Thus far, the company has made a tracker that clips to your dog’s collar to track its health in terms of the number of steps it takes and the time it spends resting, playing and walking.

Said tracker also goes hand in hand with Joipaw’s new gaming console, which is a touch-screen console made exclusively for dogs. The series of games developed by Joipaw, as well as the tracker, will aim to spot early signs of problems in cognitive health.

So far, Joipaw has only revealed footage of one game for the console, which is a whack-a-mole-style game that you can see a special guy playing below. Based on their website, there will also be a Pinball game and a Number Counting game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joipaw (@joipaw)

The data that can be accumulated from a dog playing this game include signs of joint health and signs of dog dementia, both of which can be pretty hard for dog owners to spot early.

Not only is this very cool tech that helps dog owners keep track of their fuzzy bestie’s health, but it also will mark the new age of dogs being gamers. Once the dogs can get truly into gaming, it’s all over.

The console itself looks cool as hell and consists of a touchscreen, an adjustable stand, and an automatic treat dispenser to keep the pup interested.

The big question on everybody’s mind here has to be whether or not the Joipaw console can play DOOM. If it can play DOOM, how will it run? And most importantly, will it be playable by a hardcore gamer dog?

We will truly know if science has gone too far when a dog is able to do a full playthrough of DOOM.