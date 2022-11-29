Xbox Is Now Selling Little Hoodies For Your Controller

If your Xbox controller has been looking a little cold lately (and it might be, the weather leading into the Australian summer has been a bit on the cool side this year), you can now nestle it in a little hoodie.

Yes, a hoodie. No, it’s controller-sized. It’s like a little set of pyjamas for your controller.

Observe:

There is a marketing coordinator at Xbox who says yes to every pitch, no matter how ridiculous, I swear. I suppose when you’ve got Microsoft money behind you, every pitch is a good one.

The Xbox controller hoodies are exactly what they say on the tin — a hoodie for your controller. They have a hood (obviously) for a head the controller does not have. They have little arm holes you can fit the handles into. They even have a zipper down the front, and they come in black or white. I’m surprised they don’t have that little pouch pocket at the front.

The hoodies are currently on the Xbox Gear Shop, and will run you about $AU57, which is dearer than most human-sized hoodies. They DO deliver to Australia but, of course, the Xbox controller hoodies are already sold out. This is because we’re trapped in 2022, where everything is sold in tiny allotments like we’re collecting sneakers.

I can’t believe Xbox decided to drop these on a day when Ruby is off sick. She’d have been going insane.

Just imagining me and my little mate, Spare Controller, tucked up on the couch ready for that Witcher 3 next-gen update. A cozy little scene. Quality time with my son. We’ve reached out to Xbox ANZ to ask if there will be any local availability on these little guys.