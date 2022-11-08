Xbox Partners With Netflix On Gears Of War Movie, Animated Series

Netflix has announced it will partner with Xbox developer The Coalition on two Gears of War projects at the streaming giant.

The first of the two proposed projects will be a Gears of War feature film. The second is a planned adult animated series, likely similar to The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Word of the deal went out on Netflix’s socials this morning, though rumours swirled about its announcement in the hours prior. It’s all happening around the 16th anniversary of the launch of the original Gears of War on the Xbox 360.

There’s no news about the Netflix Gears of War film or the animated series beyond this announcement right now. That hasn’t stopped the internet from fan-casting wildly. Gears creator Cliff Bleszinksi kicked things off with a statement reflecting on his time working on the original Gears trilogy at Epic Games (and an easy plug for his recently published industry memoir Control Freak). Though he says he’s not been contacted for any involvement in either production, the man formerly known as Cliffy B says there’d be no hard feelings if he weren’t. Gears hasn’t been his baby in a while, and it seems Bleszinski has made his peace with that.

A statement. Happy sweet 16, Gears! pic.twitter.com/Em0fBiLt8Q — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) November 7, 2022

But that didn’t stop him from doing a bit of fan casting, specifically fan-favourite Dave Bautista as series progatonist Marcus Fenix, and a call for a Latino actor to play Fenix’s squadmate and bestie Dom.

Oh and yes, Bautista as Marcus please – and a Latino actor for Dom, dammit. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) November 7, 2022

Asked about supporting characters like Baird, Bleszinski had someone in mind already.

He also one final, tongue-in-cheek request to make:

Oh and keep Chris Pratt away from the Gears franchise, please, FFS. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) November 7, 2022

This becomes the latest in a slew of video game adaptations in recent years, and Netflix’s second major video game get in the last two years. Production is currently underway on a live-action series based on Horizon: Zero Dawn with PlayStation. It seems once that’s in the can, Netflix will head down the street to Sony’s nearest competition.

More on the Gears of War movie as we have it.