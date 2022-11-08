See Games Differently

Xbox Partners With Netflix On Gears Of War Movie, Animated Series

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: November 8, 2022 at 11:27 am -
Filed to:gears of war
netflixthe coalitionXbox
Xbox Partners With Netflix On Gears Of War Movie, Animated Series
Image: Gears of War, Xbox

Netflix has announced it will partner with Xbox developer The Coalition on two Gears of War projects at the streaming giant.

The first of the two proposed projects will be a Gears of War feature film. The second is a planned adult animated series, likely similar to The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Word of the deal went out on Netflix’s socials this morning, though rumours swirled about its announcement in the hours prior. It’s all happening around the 16th anniversary of the launch of the original Gears of War on the Xbox 360.

There’s no news about the Netflix Gears of War film or the animated series beyond this announcement right now. That hasn’t stopped the internet from fan-casting wildly. Gears creator Cliff Bleszinksi kicked things off with a statement reflecting on his time working on the original Gears trilogy at Epic Games (and an easy plug for his recently published industry memoir Control Freak). Though he says he’s not been contacted for any involvement in either production, the man formerly known as Cliffy B says there’d be no hard feelings if he weren’t. Gears hasn’t been his baby in a while, and it seems Bleszinski has made his peace with that.

But that didn’t stop him from doing a bit of fan casting, specifically fan-favourite Dave Bautista as series progatonist Marcus Fenix, and a call for a Latino actor to play Fenix’s squadmate and bestie Dom.

Asked about supporting characters like Baird, Bleszinski had someone in mind already.

He also one final, tongue-in-cheek request to make:

This becomes the latest in a slew of video game adaptations in recent years, and Netflix’s second major video game get in the last two years. Production is currently underway on a live-action series based on Horizon: Zero Dawn with PlayStation. It seems once that’s in the can, Netflix will head down the street to Sony’s nearest competition.

More on the Gears of War movie as we have it.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.