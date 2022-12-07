Got Thoughts On Lithium-Ion Batteries? The ACCC Wants To Hear From You

The ACCC is looking for submissions on the dangers of lithium-ion batteries and the fire and safety risks that they pose.

Lithium-ion batteries, under the wrong conditions, can overheat or explode. This can lead to serious injuries and has, historically, been one of the greatest risks associated with most battery-electric consumer devices, like phones, laptops, electric cars and e-bikes.

“Fires linked to lithium-ion batteries tend to escalate quickly and are very difficult to extinguish, which means there is a high risk of property damage or injuries,” ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said.

The ACCC recognises that battery punctures, overheating, overcharging, dodgy chargers and manufacturing defects all increase the risk of a lithium-ion battery combusting.

So now, the ACCC wants to mitigate the fire risks posed by such batteries.

“During the past five years we have received over 200 product safety reports about products with lithium-ion batteries including more than 20 product recalls in Australia, most of which related to consumer products such as laptops and loudspeakers,” Rickard added.

“Lithium-ion batteries are extremely volatile and we are very concerned about the growing number of fires and injuries linked to them. We are particularly worried as these rechargeable batteries have rapidly become regular household items as they are contained in mobile phones, laptops, power tools, e-bikes and e-scooters.”

One of the most prominent battery fire risks that the ACCC has been involved with in recent memory has been LG’s faulty home solar batteries, which have been subject to an Australia-wide recall.

So, the ACCC is throwing the mic to the crowd and wants your input on alternative risk mitigation strategies. The commission wants to know if regulatory frameworks need to change to address hazards and wants feedback on what risk mitigation strategies should be employed.

The paper is live now, and submissions close on February 3, 2023. A report on managing lithium-ion battery risks will be published by the ACCC in 2023.

Remember: don’t put your phone under your pillow overnight, don’t leave battery-powered tech in the sun too long and try to avoid faulty, third-party chargers.