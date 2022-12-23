Australian Studio Sidebar Games Launches Sports Story On Final Day Of Nintendo Shadowdrops

Sports Story, the highly anticipated sequel to Queensland developer Sidebar Games’ surprise hit RPG Golf Story, is out now on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

The Sports Story has been a long and winding one, filled with small development updates and a great deal of coyness about its eventual release date. After a launch window was set for December 2022 without a specific date, fans wondered if the game would be dropped as part of an end-of-year Nintendo Direct. However, once Nintendo began its weeklong House Of Indies series of shadowdrops, fans began to suspect a release date was imminent.

Indeed, I’ve spent most of the week listening to Ruby’s very intense theories about how sure she was that Sports Story was definitely dropping on Saturday and how she was going to turn inside out with joy when it happened.

Well, she was right, and now she’s inside-out. Good job.

Sports Story is a game about sports, but not always sports. It’s a game about becoming the best you can be at something. Travelling the world, going on crazy adventures, delving into dark dungeons and battling foes on moving trains. And in between times, maybe you play some sports too.

Seriously, if you loved classic SNES RPGs then you should give Golf Story and Sports Story a try. They’ll surprise you, they’ll delight you, and they have a wonderfully weird and very Australian sense of humour. Get into it.

There were actually a few other games that dropped during the final House of Indies showcase this morning, just in case Sports Story isn’t your thing. They were:

Dust & Neon

Dust & Neon is a twin-stick shooter roguelite that blends science fiction and Weird West vibes to create a shooter with a personality all its own.

UNDYING

UNDYING is a top-down, post-apocalyptic survival game in which a mother fighting off the early stages of a zombie infection races to find safe harbour for her young son. With the clock ticking, and the horde drawing ever nearer, will you get him to safety in time?

Sea of Stars

A classic, SNES-styled RPG from the creators of The Messenger, Sea of Stars is a throwback to the golden age of Squaresoft. Sprites, turnbased combat, and a sprawling story all seek to recapture the vibe of the greatest Square adventures.

A huge congratulations to the legends at Sidebar Games on a massive moment for the studio. We can’t wait to get stuck into this one.

You can find Sports Story on the Nintendo eShop here.