Nintendo Shadowdropped 6 New Indie Games, And There May Be More To Come

Nintendo has been going absolutely buck wild for the past few days as part of their Inside the House of Indies holiday event.

The Nintendo Inside the House of Indies event consists of 5 days of mini-Directs from December 19th to December 23rd and gives the good gamers of the world a look into the indies coming to Nintendo Switch.

We’ve learned of Nintendo Switch ports like Potion Craft and Pupperazzi, as well as updates on games like The Gecko Gods, which is an open-world game where you’re a gecko. Very good stuff.

Something else that’s been happening during these mini-Directs is something that we’ve always loved about Nintendo Directs: shadowdrops, baby!

So far, we’re on Day 3, and there’s been a total of six games dropped into the Nintendo eShop, with more to come (maybe) in the next two days as well. Some of them are Nintendo Switch ports previously released on other consoles, and some of them are brand-new titles.

So what games are available now? Let’s have a look!

Floppy Knights

Floppy Knights is a card battler that mixes turn-based tactics and card strategy deckbuilding and is developed by Rose City Games, who you might remember as the makers of the sweet treat from 2021, Garden Story.

This aesthetically-pleasing game (hand-drawn by Marlow Dobbe of Dicey Dungeons fame) was originally released in May for PC and Xbox, but got its Nintendo Switch release on December 20th. The Nintendo Switch release also includes all the updates and DLC that have been released since its May launch.

Mortal Shell: Complete Edition

Mortal Shell: Complete Edition is a deep action-RPG developed by Cold Symmetry, and can be best described as a unique Souls-like that relies on necromancy and pure skill.

The unforgiving Mortal Shell originally launched in 2020 for Xbox and PlayStation, and in 2021 for PC. The Complete Edition was released on Switch on December 20th and includes all content updates and DLC released on previous platforms.

The Captain

The Captain is a side-scrolling point-and-click adventure developed by Sysiac Games. You play Captain Thomas Welmu, and your mission is to save Earth while making new friends (and enemies) along the way.

The Captain manages to be silly and absurb at some times and serious and straightforward at other times. It’s impressive. There’s turn-based combat, spaceship management and travel, puzzles galore, and friendship simulation. It was released on PC in 2021, and then released on Switch on December 21st.

The Punchuin

The Punchuin is a fat penguin punching game developed by Shin’en Multimedia, the makers of The Touryst. In The Punchuin, you are a penguin that punches. You simply cannot stop punching.

As if Celeste had the option to punch, The Punchuin revolves around a penguin on a quest to find the treasure of Punch Mountain. Unlike Celeste, you must travel down through the mountain, punching your way along and getting better at punching as you go. Did I mention you can punch?

Sonority

Sonority is a music puzzle adventure developed by Hanging Gardens Interactive. You play as Esther, who sets out on a journey to help her friend and discover the power of music as she goes.

I’ve actually played a bit of this game and it felt like a love letter to the musical aspects of old Zelda console games. Playing the right notes is vital to making your way through the world, and the world itself is just beautiful. Also, there’s a talking raccoon, which is a huge plus for any game. It came out earlier this year for PC, and today for Nintendo Switch.

Sail Forth

Sail Forth is a seafaring adventure developed by Festive Vector. Our resident Sea of Thieves appreciator David Smith just posted about it, and I got the chance to play a little bit of it before its release today.

If you’re a Sea of Thieves fan looking for something a bit sillier and softer, Sail Forth might be the game for you. Its dialogue is goofy and fun, but it doesn’t shy away from the intricacies of controlling a pirate ship. Sail Forth dropped on all consoles today, and it is a whole lot of fun. Check it out!