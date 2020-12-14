How To Watch The Latest Nintendo Indie World In Australia

It’s been a good long while since we’ve heard from Nintendo. In the few months since the launch of the Xbox Series X and PS5, the company has been rather quiet about upcoming games and its slim 2021 games lineup for the Switch. But all of that’s about to change with a brand new Nintendo Indie World presentation now coming our way. It’s set to take place on Wednesday, December 16 and will be around 15 minutes long. While we don’t know exactly what’s coming, we do know there’ll be some new game announcements and surprises.

This is strictly an Indie World presentation, meaning we won’t get any glimpses of first party Nintendo titles or larger third party games. If you’re holding out hope Yo-Kai Watch 4 will finally come to the West, you’re out of luck here. It’s also unlikely there’ll be news on bigger upcoming Switch titles like Persona 5 Strikers or Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

But if you’re more into the indies, there’ll be some exciting surprises in store. Nintendo has a knack for gobbling up the best indie games on PC and porting them to Switch so if there’s something you’ve been meaning to check out for ages there’s a high chance it may wind up being announced tomorrow.

Could we finally see Disco Elysium ported to handheld? Or perhaps the debut of Genshin Impact on Switch? Temtem? Ooblets? The possibilities are endless. Whatever the mystery announcements turn out to be, we’re sure to be in for some Switch-shaped goodness.

If you’re in Australia, you’ll be able to catch the latest Nintendo Indie World presentation bright and early at 4:00 a.m. AEDT (3 a.m. AEST) on Wednesday, December 15.

It’ll air as usual on Nintendo’s YouTube channel, but you’ll be able to catch all the updates on social media, too.

If you’re not too keen for an early morning wake-up, check out Kotaku Australia later in the morning.

We’ll have all the exciting news and announcements from the event covered.