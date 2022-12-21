Sail Forth Looks Like Sea Of Thieves Meets The Wind Waker

If you’ve read the site over the last year, you’ll know I’m a big Sea of Thieves fan. I love the open-ended nature of it, the go-where-the-wind-takes-you sense of adventure it inspires. No session alike, and always a tale to tell afterward. But what if you added survival elements to that game?

That’s the broad thrust of Sail Forth, described as a “cozy” sailing adventure game with survival elements. I think “cozy” is a bit of a bait and switch, if you ask me. Look at this trailer, and the havoc that it depicts, and tell me that this looks cozy to you.

Sail Forth appears to run similar ships to Sea of Thieves, with single-sail sloops, double-sail brigantines, and triple-sail galleons to choose from. Your boat’s construction, colours, and upgrades are all up to, and are completed via resources collected on your adventures. There are races, card games, fishing, forts, and even naval combat that lets you board enemy vessels by swinging across on a rope — something I’ve been waiting for SoT to add for half a decade now.

Like SoT, Sail Forth is best played with friends. You can create your own little flotilla of vessels or have everyone climb aboard the same vessel and work together.

Anyway, Sail Forth is out now and you can check it out on Steam right over here. It’s currently 10% off to celebrate the launch.