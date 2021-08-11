Everything Shown During Today’s Nintendo Switch World Showcase

It’s time once again for Nintendo’s Indie World, a semi-regular showcase of some of the cool indie games coming to the Switch in the coming months. This latest presentation features a combination of exciting, brand-new games and old favourites making their Nintendo Switch debut. Here’s all the Nintendo Indies shown off today.
These Nintendo Indie World events have been far more regular than Nintendo Directs as of late. This is the second presentation of 2021, the last being April’s event that brought Fez to the Switch. The December 2020 presentation brought Among Us to Switch fans, while last August’s presentation brought us Spiritfarer.
Let’s see if this show’s games can keep up with those previous shows’ hype.
Indies Launching On Switch Today
It wouldn’t be a Nintendo Indie World presentation without a bunch of games dropping today.
Axiom Verge 2
A new hero explores the bizarre Metroidvania world of Thomas Happ’s Axiom Verge.
Boyfriend Dungeon
It’s a dungeon-crawling dating sim from Kitfox Games.
Garden Story
Solve puzzles. Build gardens. What more could you want?
Islanders: Console Edition
From Grizzly Games and Coatsink, Islanders is a cool little game about building up small civilizations on tiny islands.
Necrobarista: Final Pour
Who doesn’t want to play a game about serving the dead their final drinks?
Switch Indies For Spring And Beyond
Here’s a bunch of indies you’ll be able to play on the Switch by the end of the year.
Eastward — September 16
Eastward from Pixpil / Chucklefish is an emotional post-apocalyptic adventure, starring a hardworking miner and a young girl on a journey to not be too much like The Last of Us.
Tetris Effect Connected — October 8
It’s that really cool Tetris game, now for the Switch.
TOEM — Spring
TOEM is a neat little adventure in which the player solves problems by snapping photos, which sounds simply delightful.
Loop Hero — Holiday
It’s Loop Hero. Everyone loves Loop Hero. I should not have to explain Loop Hero.
Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon — Holiday
It’s Shovel Knight, only with match-three puzzles, also known as everything I want in one place.
Not Due ‘Til 2022
Might as well start planning for the next year while we’re at it, it’s not as far away as we think.
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
From Team Reptile, this is pretty much Jet Set Radio and there ain’t no one gonna tell me different. If it comes out and is nothing like Jet Set Radio, I will eat my hat.
Far: Changing Tides
More post-apocalyptic vehicle adventures from the makers of Far: Lone Sails.
Metal Slug Tactics
This is a fresh take on one of gaming’s most storied run-and-gun shooter series, now with a lot more thinking.
The Obligatory Sizzle Reel
The usual indie sizzle real starts around the 48-minute mark in the video archive.
See anything you like?
