Everything Shown During Today’s Nintendo Switch World Showcase

It’s time once again for Nintendo’s Indie World, a semi-regular showcase of some of the cool indie games coming to the Switch in the coming months. This latest presentation features a combination of exciting, brand-new games and old favourites making their Nintendo Switch debut. Here’s all the Nintendo Indies shown off today.

These Nintendo Indie World events have been far more regular than Nintendo Directs as of late. This is the second presentation of 2021, the last being April’s event that brought Fez to the Switch. The December 2020 presentation brought Among Us to Switch fans, while last August’s presentation brought us Spiritfarer.

Let’s see if this show’s games can keep up with those previous shows’ hype.

Indies Launching On Switch Today

It wouldn’t be a Nintendo Indie World presentation without a bunch of games dropping today.

Axiom Verge 2 gives us something to do before the next Metroid. (Screenshot: Nintendo / Thomas Happ Games)

Axiom Verge 2

A new hero explores the bizarre Metroidvania world of Thomas Happ’s Axiom Verge.

Who wants to be breathless and sweaty with this dude? (Screenshot: Nintendo)

Boyfriend Dungeon

It’s a dungeon-crawling dating sim from Kitfox Games.

Make a garden! Better than this one! (Screenshot: Nintendo / Rose City Games)

Garden Story

Solve puzzles. Build gardens. What more could you want?

This game is so much cooler than it looks. (Screenshot: Nintendo / GrizzlyGames / Coatsink)

Islanders: Console Edition

From Grizzly Games and Coatsink, Islanders is a cool little game about building up small civilizations on tiny islands.

The coffee of the dead. (Screenshot: Nintendo / Route 59 / Coconut Island Games)

Necrobarista: Final Pour

Who doesn’t want to play a game about serving the dead their final drinks?

Switch Indies For Spring And Beyond

Here’s a bunch of indies you’ll be able to play on the Switch by the end of the year.

That’s some dense, detailed pixel art. (Screenshot: Nintendo)

Eastward — September 16

Eastward from Pixpil / Chucklefish is an emotional post-apocalyptic adventure, starring a hardworking miner and a young girl on a journey to not be too much like The Last of Us.

It’s Tetris, only cooler. (Screenshot: Nintendo / Monstars)

Tetris Effect Connected — October 8

It’s that really cool Tetris game, now for the Switch.

What’s black and white and grey all over? (Screenshot: Nintendo / Something We Made)

TOEM — Spring

TOEM is a neat little adventure in which the player solves problems by snapping photos, which sounds simply delightful.

Loop Hero! (Screenshot: Nintendo / Four Quarters)

Loop Hero — Holiday

It’s Loop Hero. Everyone loves Loop Hero. I should not have to explain Loop Hero.

Shovel Knight the puzzle game. (Screenshot: Nintendo / Yacht Club Games)

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon — Holiday

It’s Shovel Knight, only with match-three puzzles, also known as everything I want in one place.

Not Due ‘Til 2022

Might as well start planning for the next year while we’re at it, it’s not as far away as we think.

Not Jet Set Radio, but secretly yes. (Screenshot: Nintendo / Team Reptile)

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

From Team Reptile, this is pretty much Jet Set Radio and there ain’t no one gonna tell me different. If it comes out and is nothing like Jet Set Radio, I will eat my hat.

That thing will never float, will it? (Screenshot: Nintendo / Okomotive / Frontier Foundry)

Far: Changing Tides

More post-apocalyptic vehicle adventures from the makers of Far: Lone Sails.

It’s all the action with none of the action! (Screenshot: Nintendo / Leikir Studio / Dotemu)

Metal Slug Tactics

This is a fresh take on one of gaming’s most storied run-and-gun shooter series, now with a lot more thinking.

The Obligatory Sizzle Reel

The usual indie sizzle real starts around the 48-minute mark in the video archive.

See anything you like?