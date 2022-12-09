Grubhub Is Ready To Enlist You In Its Underpaid PUBG Army

The Game Awards are full of commercials. Some are glitzy reveals for exciting games while others are for stuff like Grubhub’s crossover with PUBG where you can order food IRL and then pretend to be the underpaid driver delivering it inside the popular battle royale.

While marketing geniuses flex every creative brain cell trying to come up with Super Bowl ads that will etch themselves into people’s minds for decades, Grubhub decided not to do that for The Game Awards 2022.

The ad for the food ordering app started with a man playing PUBG on his phone in a $US100,000 ($138,820) kitchen. Then he gets hungry and rubs his tummy like an NPC in one of those demented social media ads for fake mobile games. SO HUNGRY! Don’t worry, Grubhub has him covered. In fact, when he orders his food through the app from Wendy’s because he’s fried out of his mind and everywhere else is closed, he also gets a Grubhub decal for his car in PUBG.

Gif: Grubhub / Kotaku

Now I know the whole point is just to create a reason to flash the the name of the company in front of a million people’s eyes a few times in-between Star Wars trailers and indie sizzle reels, but I’m now forever haunted by the possibility that someone out there might actually order off of Grubhub, redeem the skin, and then actually deploy it in game. The world is full of sick fucks, and a lot of them play PUBG.

If this is you, please don’t comment below. Don’t @ me on social media. And whatever you do, don’t drive up to someone in PUBG and deliver them a soggy Dave’s Double and make the ugly-arse Grubhub logo the last thing they witness before getting merc’d. Life is too short. No matter how hungry you are.