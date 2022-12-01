The HyperX Quadcast S Is The Same Solid Microphone With Pretty Lights

In my time on this hell we call Earth, I’ve needed a microphone for many things. Streaming, podcasting, vocal recording, you name it. I’ve done a fair bit of it.

For years I was using a HyperX Quadcast Microphone, the old model that HyperX released because it’s genuinely a solid piece of tech. As someone with a background in audio production at university, I can appreciate a good-quality microphone. The HyperX Quadcast was perfect for every little bit of use that I needed it for, but there was something missing.

I knew that HyperX had their own software, NGENUITY, that works with some of their newer products to really take control of how the microphone looks and sounds. I had the first Quadcast for a number of years, but that also meant it wasn’t compatible with NGENUITY.

I consider myself to be similar to a moth in many ways. I get in people’s way without trying to, I am fluffy and sometimes colourful (but sometimes very brown), and I go balls-to-the-walls bananas for a cool light. I see a light and I go apeshit. My world gets turned around. If you see me wilding out at a fireworks show, leave me alone. I’m on my bullshit.

The red glow of the HyperX Quadcast is very cool and ominous, but the HyperX Quadcast S has the ability to be whatever colour you like with a bonus of coming in either black or white. That’s thanks to the RGB lighting with dynamic effects, and HyperX NGENUITY allowing for RGB customisation.

However, that’s about it in terms of differences, really. In terms of the actual microphone itself, the specs are exactly the same. Both the HyperX Quadcast and the Quadcast S are electret condenser microphones with stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional setting options.

All that being said, I wouldn’t call that a bad thing. It’s a really solid microphone! It seems like HyperX has worked with the idea that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That being said, you’re paying quite a bit extra for a custom light display, which seems to be the trend with RGB items, and I’m not sure if it’s entirely

If I were to make recommendations, I’d say that the standard HyperX Quadcast is great for anybody simply looking for a good multi-purpose microphone at a pretty reasonable price for a gaming microphone.

If you’re like me though, and are an absolute sucker for aesthetics and a nice glow, the HyperX Quadcast S takes what was great about the original Quadcast and makes it match what you want in a visually-pleasing way. Plus it looks great in white!