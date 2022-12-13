Holy Shit: JB Hi-Fi Has Pokémon Scarlet And Violet For Under $50

It’s pretty rare to see a Nintendo game go on sale in general, let alone a few weeks after release. However, it seems like JB Hi-Fi is desperate to get their Pokémon Scarlet and Violet stock out the door.

Spotted over on Vooks (shouts out, Daniel Vuckovic!), JB Hi-Fi’s Wicked Wednesday sale is in full swing with the prices on Pokémon‘s most recent entries slashed quite significantly. This is the first time we’ve seen Violet and Scarlet go on sale since their release.

That’s already a pretty hefty drop, but it can go even lower. According to Vuckovic, you can also slap on this code 92WICKEDWED10 to get a further 10% off, bringing Scarlet down to $44.10 and Violet to $35.10.

It’s unclear why Pokémon Violet has $10 more taken off, but why should we question 56% off a new Nintendo game? This is very rare!

So why is it on sale at this price? Well… I mean… I guess it’s kinda obvious, right? The newest Pokémon games stand as the worst rated Pokémon games ever on Metacritic, with Violet sitting at 72 (with an audience score of 3.8) and Scarlet sitting at 73 (with an audience score of 3.1).

Considering the state they were released in was less than ideal, it’s possible that stores have been struggling to get their copies out. However, they also set a record as the fastest-selling entries in the series, so maybe selling them isn’t an issue.

It seems like this sale has come just in time, as there are only a few days left for players to catch Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s only Charizard. If you’d like to learn more about how to do that, you can check out our guide on when and where. the Charizard is going to be around, and how you can get it.

You can find the listing for Pokémon Scarlet here and Pokémon Violet here.