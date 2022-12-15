Rare Puts Conker’s Face On Something That’s Not A New Game, Again

In the 20 years since Microsoft acquired Rare in 2002, the studio has only produced one actual game in the Conker series, which was the 2005 remake of Conker’s Bad Fur Day called Conker: Live and Reloaded on the original Xbox. I don’t know how well a foulmouthed squirrel passing through a series of movie homages and crude, violent humour would play in 2022, but that hasn’t stopped me from remembering how into that original game I was as a young, impressionable pre-teen.

Because I had such fond (very likely rose-coloured) memories of those games, it’s annoying that Microsoft bought Rare and has mostly avoided much of the studio’s legacy games, but been willing to use them in noncommittal ways, such as dropping the 2016 Hololens experience Young Conker and putting the character in Project Spark. Well, Microsoft and Rare have once again put Conker’s face on something that’s not a new game, and it’s a collaboration with G Fuel for a Mighty Poo-branded energy formula.

If you think about it, aren’t all energy formulas a mighty poo, eventually? (Image: G Fuel)

God, where to even begin with this? For those not in the know, the Great Mighty Poo was a boss character in Conker’s Bad Fur Day that was a sentient mountain of shit. Just a big boy of defecation. Not only did you have to fight actual living poop, it sang. It had a lovely singing voice provided by Chris Marlow, who still works at the studio to this day. But it seems G Fuel is invoking its name for this collaboration, and who among us doesn’t want to be thinking about sentient poop while we’re preparing our energy drinks?

G Fuel is selling this through a $US60 ($AU89) box set, which includes both the Mighty Poo formula, and a vinyl figure of the titular excrement from Youtooz that I’m sure would be fun to explain at parties. However, the only option you have at the moment is to join the waitlist before pre-orders are live. The box set will start shipping in April of next year.

While Microsoft continues to put Conker in things that aren’t new video games, I guess, we can all play Conker: Live and Reloaded as an Xbox backwards compatible game, or play the original Conker’s Bad Fur Day as part of the Rare Replay collection.