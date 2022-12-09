See Games Differently

Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip Finally Unleashes Chris Pratt’s Italian Accent

Isaiah Colbert

Published 1 hour ago: December 9, 2022 at 2:16 pm -
Filed to:alpacino
bowserchrisprattdeathstrandingentertainment2cculturefictionalcharactershideokojimahishideokojimahozierkeeganluigimariomariobrosmarioplatformgamesmichaelkeymushroomkingdomsupermariobrostoadvideogamecharactersvideogamesdevelopedinjapan
Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip Finally Unleashes Chris Pratt’s Italian Accent
Screenshot: Illumination Studios / Nintendo

Hollywood was out in full force tonight at Geoff Keighley’s Not-E3, The Game Awards Game, but the award show’s most important appearance, as far as Nintendo fans were concerned, was the first ever-world premiere clip for the Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Read More: New Super Bros. Movie Trailer Beats The Absolute Shit Out Of Mario

Toad and Mario wandered through the Mushroom Kingdom while Toad dropped a nugget of exposition about Luigi’s death at the hands of Bowser being imminent. But because it’s the Mushroom Kingdom, we got to see them traverse in style inside of pipes and hopping across platforms. And that’s it. Time! Get excited for the next trailer and its imminent release to theatres. Kidding, but there was one brief moment worth mentioning, Chris Pratt actually did a lil bit of an Italian accent when hopped across the floating blocks. I knew he had it in him this whole time. Grazie.

Before the clip rolled, Keegan-Michael Key brought the energy back to the low-energy point of the awards show with his Hideo Kojima-esque homonym description of Toad’s cap-head anatomy. Very informative.

Though the clip was brief, it did debut on the same night that Hideo Kojima announced Death Stranding 2, Hozier graced us with his forest nymph vocals, and a confused Al Pacino did a couple reps with a Game. We live in bizarre times.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.