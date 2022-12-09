Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip Finally Unleashes Chris Pratt’s Italian Accent

Hollywood was out in full force tonight at Geoff Keighley’s Not-E3, The Game Awards Game, but the award show’s most important appearance, as far as Nintendo fans were concerned, was the first ever-world premiere clip for the Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Read More: New Super Bros. Movie Trailer Beats The Absolute Shit Out Of Mario

Toad and Mario wandered through the Mushroom Kingdom while Toad dropped a nugget of exposition about Luigi’s death at the hands of Bowser being imminent. But because it’s the Mushroom Kingdom, we got to see them traverse in style inside of pipes and hopping across platforms. And that’s it. Time! Get excited for the next trailer and its imminent release to theatres. Kidding, but there was one brief moment worth mentioning, Chris Pratt actually did a lil bit of an Italian accent when hopped across the floating blocks. I knew he had it in him this whole time. Grazie.

Before the clip rolled, Keegan-Michael Key brought the energy back to the low-energy point of the awards show with his Hideo Kojima-esque homonym description of Toad’s cap-head anatomy. Very informative.

Though the clip was brief, it did debut on the same night that Hideo Kojima announced Death Stranding 2, Hozier graced us with his forest nymph vocals, and a confused Al Pacino did a couple reps with a Game. We live in bizarre times.