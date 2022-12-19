The Best Gaming Merch of 2022 You Can Actually Show Off

Video game merch is rarely cool. You’d be hard-pressed to find wearable merch worthy of any place other than the gym, or household items you could display in a midcentury modern living room. It’s also rarely inspired or unique — my cabinet is full of slightly chipped Call of Duty coffee mugs, my storage bin overflowing with cheap shirts, my couch beers are almost always swaddled in a branded koozie.

The swag gamers get is loudly garish, wildly patterned, or just plain ugly, with an apparent hatred for subtlety. Much like how top gaming execs have historically dressed at The Game Awards, gaming merch so often feels like a cheap cash-in — an image of Pikachu ironed on to a roughly spun T-shirt or a collage of Super Mario characters crowded together on a canvas pair of Vans. It’s giving Hot Topic.

But lately, as the game community expands and elevates more diverse voices (including those of us who like fashion), we’ve seen an uptick in some seriously cool gamer merch. There’s inspiration in these items, whether it’s a gorgeous vinyl, an actually nice pair of kicks, or a chic gamer chair. Here’s the coolest pieces of video game merch we’ve seen this year.

Palladium x Destiny

Image: Palladium / Bungie / Kotaku

Palladium boots are Doc Martens’ outdoorsy cousin, and this collaboration with Destiny 2 says, “I go outside in style, but I also stay inside and run Raids a lot.” My favourite pair of boots in this collab (there are four) are the black Witch Queen Pallashocks, which actually look like something you could get for your Guardian. Sure, there’s a little bit too much branding on these, but if you paired them with an all-black outfit and a motorcycle jacket, you could easily pull off a chic video game character look IRL. And at under $US200 ($278), they’re not a bad price for a solid pair of boots.

The Sable Art Book

Image: Lost In Cult / Shedworks / Raw Fury

Lost In Cult is an indie book publisher with a focus on beautiful video game art books, and this one is no exception. The Sable book is the first edition in a new series on indie art and making of, and is coming out to celebrate Sable’s one-year anniversary. I’m a huge sucker for coffee table books, and this is an absolute gorgeous one. You can pre-order it now if you want your living room to look extra-smart next year.

Cloud Strife In A Dress

Image: Square Enix / Play Arts Kai / Kotaku

I admittedly know fuck all about Final Fantasy, but I do know Cloud Strife, and I know that Cloud Strife in a dress is a big deal. The Final Fantasy VII Remake includes a section where he must dress in girl drag in order to sneak into a mafioso’s headquarters, and there’s a gorgeous figure celebrating the moment in gaming history. Look at the bows in his hair, the dainty sleeves, the corset (Cloud is cinched, honey); this is genuinely a beautiful figure. Quick, what’s Cloud’s drag name?

Mass Effect Trilogy Vinyl Collection

Image: BioWare / SpaceLab9 / Kotaku

I am a total slut for beautiful vinyl, and this SpaceLab exclusive variant of the Mass Effect trilogy soundtrack makes me sluttier than my Shepard in my last playthrough (she slept with Liara and Kaidan and Kelly and Garrus). I managed to snag this when it was released earlier in the year, and the N7 tri-stripe colouring looks especially delicious spinning languorous circles in my new record player. But what’s even better than the sexy vinyl is what’s on it: every single bit of music from the three games, including some DLC music that you may not have heard before. Mass Effect’s synthy score is some of the best gaming has to offer, so this collection was well worth the price tag (it’s sold out, I’m sorry).

Anything from ZA/UM Atelier

Image: ZA/UM Atelier

The shop for the Disco Elysium studio is called the ZA/UM Atelier, which tells you all you need to know about the quality of the products on offer. “Atelier” means workshop or studio in French, and ZA/UM’s collection is as close to video game couture as you can get.

You can nab a beautiful tie, pocket square, and stick pin set that would look great at The Game Awards, or a sick Disco Elysium button-down and matching shorts that, when paired with a chunky black boot and some BDSM-inspired hardware, would be right at home in an underground Brooklyn dance club. Or take it a step further and cop Kim Kitsuragi’s bomber jacket for some serious drip. All of this stuff is made-to-order, so you know you’re getting high-quality items that look and feel good. Leave it to ZA/UM to deliver cool shit like this.

Puma x Pokémon

Image: Nintendo / Puma

Anytime a sneaker company announces a video game collaboration, I steel myself in preparation for what is almost always the most Zumies-arse pair of kicks possible. Whether it’s a gaggle of characters or logos printed together in an almost illegible pattern and slapped on a shoe, or a shoe bearing an amalgamation of colours that should only belong in game form, gaming sneakers are almost uniformly hideous.

These Puma x Pokémon kicks, however, are not. They pull off what every gaming-adjacent piece of clothing should pull off: they emulate rather than recreate. Sure, there’s a Pikachu dangling off of these sneakers (which I would 100% take off), but without that dangling dude you wouldn’t know that these were Pokémon shoes — you’d just appreciate the mustard, canary, and butter yellow colorway and the lightning pattern on the Puma swoosh.

Panic’s Playdate

Image: Panic

If you saw this tiny little console in someone’s hands on the street, you might think you were seeing things. After all, it’s a canary yellow handheld with a crank coming off the side of it and a black-and-white screen; it looks more like a prop than a real object. It’s twee, it’s retro, it’s the Playdate.

This little guy won’t let you play God of War on the subway like the Steam Deck does, or give you a chance to enjoy the latest Nintendo offering like the Switch, but it does create a uniquely cool gaming-on-the-go experience. When you buy the Playdate you’re also buying its 24-game season that will release two indie games at a time once a week for 12 weeks. And you’re also sort of buying a fidget spinner, as that crank looks super satisfying.

The IKEA gaming chair

Image: IKEA / Kotaku

Gaming chairs are horrific. They’re the candy-coloured, Rick and Morty sticker-covered Honda Civics of furniture, providing as much subtlety to your home decor as those cars’ rattling bass offers a quiet side street. Nearly every gaming chair I’ve ever seen has given me a migraine, so when IKEA announced it was releasing a gaming line late last year, I was excited. Spending $US300 ($416) on a gaming chair isn’t all that far-fetched when you look at other arse rests in the industry, but at least these ones look vaguely like they could be from the mind of Herman Miller. And even when IKEA leans a little into the bold gamer colours like this grey and red option, they manage to do it with style.

Stray Cat Backpack

Image: Travel Cat / Annapurna Interactive / Kotaku

I have three cats and one of them digs exploring outside of the house (while on a leash, of course). He loves to greet new people, touch noses with dogs on leashes, and go up and down the steps of my stoop enjoying coos and adoration from passersby while I enjoy an ice cold beer. I thought that my cat would love a cat backpack, so long before this really cool Stray-themed one from Travel Cat dropped, I bought him a similar-looking one on Amazon. Sadly, it seems that my cat gets carsick, as he threw up all over the plastic window of the backpack while only a few blocks away from my apartment. That means that I can’t use this Stray backpack, which is one of the more brilliant gaming merch tie-ins I’ve ever seen — but maybe you, fellow cat owner, can.

The Elden Ring Vinyl Collection

Image: Bandai Namco / Kotaku

You and I both know that the Elden Ring soundtrack absolutely whips, but did you also know that there is a limited edition vinyl collection that’s so beautiful I want to pull out my eyes and feed them like little grapes to Hyetta because I’ll never look at something so pretty again. Unfortunately for us Tarnished, you can only currently get on a waitlist to buy the $US160 ($222) vinyl collection, as it’s part of a limited release.

There are eight vinyls in this collection, each of which have galaxy or mable print effects, an art print, and a certificate of authenticity. This is the kind of shit you’d want on display in your apartment, but since you can’t get this one right now, you can always nab the standard edition, which has 17 tracks selected for it and its own pretty marble vinyl, too.

Mass Effect Body Pillows

Image: BioWare / Kotaku

Mass Effect fans were really eating well this year, despite us not getting any real news on Mass Effect 4. If you are a filthy little freak (of course you are, you like Mass Effect) and want to snuggle with one of the game’s sexiest characters, you can do just that thanks to the line of body pillows available at the BioWare shop.

If I were single and walked into someone’s apartment after a boozy night out with the intention of sleeping with them and saw one of these on their bed, the decision to leave or stay would be entirely dependent upon which character was on their pillow case. If it’s Thane (whose case is currently on sale for $US9 ($12), btw) or Garrus in a dude’s apartment, I’m there, but if it’s big-boobied Liara, I might leave. I’m conveniently leaving out the fact that my partner made me buy a body pillow so he could put the Thane Krios case on it and snuggle that instead of me, but I’m bitter.

Devolver Athletic Club

Image: Devolver Digital

Devolver gave us another example of how to do video game fits correctly with its recently released athletic wear. From vintage-style Ringer shirts that look like they could be on Dazed and Confused extras, to tiny little shorts that give me big-time Danny Zuko energy, the DAC stuff is some solid gaming gear. I’ve got the socks on right now, actually. This is good shit, and once again, gaming merch that doesn’t scream “I AM GAMING MERCH.”