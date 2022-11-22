Devolver Digital Has An Activewear Line For Quirked Up Gamers Busting It Down Sexual Style

Does anybody else remember when the film publishing company A24 dropped their own merch, and it made Da Movie Appreciators go absolutely buck wild? I feel like Devolver Digital’s new Devolver Athletic Club merch line is that but for the gaming world.

Devolver Digital has announced a new line of merch for the publisher in collaboration with Argentinian artist Alan Berry Rhys and sustainable clothing company Two Lives called Devolver Athletic Club. The merch line touts itself as “the brand extension no one asked for but everyone needs”, and they’re damn right on that one.

The line consists of three t-shirt designs, one track jacket, one pair of shorts, and one pair of socks. The track jacket and shorts put together seem like they would be the tightest fit in the world, and the shirt designs each feel like they’d cater to different people’s shirt tastes. Let’s have a look at them.

Price: £30.00 ($53.71 AUD)

The Devolver Athletic Club Rooster T-Shirt comes in Crisp White, Vintage Pink, and Sports Grey. The design, done by Alan Berry Rhys, is obviously inspired by Hotline Miami while still retaining Rhys’ signature style.

Price: £30.00 ($53.71 AUD)

The Devolver Athletic Club Pocket T-Shirt comes in Black and Navy, and looks like the kind of shirt you’d see any and every bartender wearing at your local cool-guy brewery. That being said, it’s a cool design that doesn’t go too crazy, and it has a pocket! You can keep a little worm in there or something.

Price: £30.00 ($53.71 AUD)

The Devolver Athletic Club Ringer T-Shirt comes in Vintage White and Sports Grey, and is actually my favourite design of the lot. I actually remember seeing this design at PAX Australia, specifically being worn by Graeme Struthers during our interview. I asked him if they were selling them before our interview, and he said, “Not yet.” And now they are! Gadzooks!

Price: £50.00 ($89.51 AUD)

The Devolver Athletic Club Track Top is a very sports-looking jacket that is apparently “designed to facilitate static electric shocks”. It includes Rhys’ rooster design in the form of a woven patch on the right side of the chest, so everybody knows you are a member of the sports club.

Price: £25.00 ($44.76 AUD) and £12.00 ($21.48 AUD), respectively

The Devolver Athletic Club Shorts and Socks both have the Alan Berry Rhys Rooster design embroidered into them, and I feel like could only be worn together. It feels like the law to me. I will say that while the shorts are unisex, I believe that the inseam should be shorter. We’re moving speedily into Slutty Summer, and everybody needs to be rocking them short shorts. They suit everyone!

Despite the confusion of what the website says in the shopping cart section, the Devolver Athletic Club merch line DOES ship to Australia, although all prices including shipping are in £GBP. If you’re keen to jump on it, I highly suggest buying with friends to lighten the shipping cost load!