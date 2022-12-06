The Dungeons & Dragons Movie Assembles Its Adventuring Party In A New Featurette

Good morning, dungeoneers and dragon riders. Paramount has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the most absurd film that I’m foolishly excited for in 2023, Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. The swords and sorcery heist stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant as various archetypal adventurers and while they certainly went for a pretty tame version of the typical medieval adventure party, the sheer “first-time player” energy of all these actors/characters is absolutely charming.

Honestly, inject Regé-Jean Page saying “ill-gotten booty” directly into my veins until I am no longer mentally unwell. There are only a few moments in this trailer that make me chuckle, but it’s worth it to watch these actual play actors really embody their characters. There’s a little bit of a featurette vibe with the actors as talking heads trying to convince you this movie is more than just another Dungeons & Dragons adaptation, but don’t be fooled. This movie will be cheesy, ridiculous, and hopefully a lot of fun.

There’s also this poster drop, which looks like one of the least interesting face-mash posters in recent history but will not stop me from going to see this film as soon as humanly possible.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves will be released in theatres on March 31, 2023.