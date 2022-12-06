The Minecraft Avatar DLC Actually Looks Sick As Hell

Minecraft has gotten another crossover DLC that looks cool as hell, this time based on the beloved Nickelodeon series Avatar (no, not the Blue Man Group).

Announced this morning, Avatar Legends is a new DLC for the long-living sandbox title created by the Minecraft legends themselves Gamemode One, who you may remember as the same group responsible for the Sonic the Hedgehog DLC in Minecraft as well as a myriad of other cool crossovers.

We harnessed the power of all four elements to bring you AVATAR LEGENDS IN MINECRAFT! 🌊🌱🔥🌪️ Become the Avatar: https://t.co/F36xLQnpWw pic.twitter.com/ytawS3vmpw — Gamemode One (@gmodeone) December 6, 2022

The DLC draws from both Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: The Legend of Korra, including characters from both shows as well as meticulously designed areas based on the four nations. However, the Avatar Legends DLC in Minecraft isn’t simply just new skins and new areas.

What’s really cool about the Avatar Legends DLC for Minecraft is the new game mode, which requires you as the Avatar to master all four elements: Water, Fire, Earth, and Air. According to the official Minecraft blog post, “To become a master of each Bending Art you’ll need to unlock special Bending Techniques! This means summoning your courage and undertaking challenging quests and dueling formidable Bending Masters.”

I don’t know about you, but I’ve always loved the idea of elemental bending, and it’s been a while since we’ve seen it tackled in an Avatar-esque video game (licensed games are, uh… yeah!). Sure, we were allegedly supposed to be getting an Avatar: The Last Airbender game this year according to an accidental listing on Japanese Amazon, but since then we’ve heard nothing so Avatar Legends is a good substitute in the meantime.

The Avatar Legends DLC for Minecraft is available now on all platforms with Minecraft: Bedrock Edition for 1340 Minecoins.