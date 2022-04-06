A Year Later, Minecraft’s Sonic The Hedgehog DLC Gets An Update

I feel like there’s a greater convergence of Minecraft and Sonic fans than people think.

For the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog last year, Minecraft released a special DLC to celebrate the occasion, finally bringing the blue rat into the block world.

This DLC was made by Gamemode One, an official Minecraft partner that has previously made DLC for the game, including games WITHIN the game. Like Inception but it’s Minecraft. These include How To Train Your Dragon and PAC-MAN modes, which admittedly look very cool.

The original Sonic the Hedgehog DLC made by Gamemode One featured skins and textures based on the original designs from the franchise, as well as Minecraft re-imaginings of classic Sonic zones.

While there were no expectations that they would be updating this pack, the release of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie sparked a little something in the folks over at Gamemode One.

We’re so excited to introduce you to the #SonicMovie2 update, now with Labyrinth Zone, and so much more! The same Minecraft Sonic you love, now with ✨ even more to love ✨ pic.twitter.com/tAVNl5cLa5 — Gamemode One (@gmodeone) April 5, 2022

The update will feature the inclusion of the Labyrinth Zone, which is an iconic zone from the first Sonic the Hedgehog Game. According to the team, the update will also feature skins and characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie that weren’t previously included in the DLC.

Of course, it’s no Sonic, but god it’s close. As somebody who plays Minecraft semi-regularly but never bothered to touch any of the DLC, seeing packs like this boggles my mind. I went wacky the other day because I didn’t know there were llamas in Minecraft, and that’s just the base game.

The Sonic the Hedgehog / Minecraft DLC is 1,340 Minecoins, which is the in-game currency for the sandbox game, but the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie update to the DLC is free for anybody that already owns the base DLC. If you’d like to check it out for yourself, you can see it here.