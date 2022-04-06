See Games Differently

A Year Later, Minecraft’s Sonic The Hedgehog DLC Gets An Update

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: April 6, 2022 at 11:26 am -
Filed to:gamemode one
minecraftsonicsonic movie 2sonic the hedgehogsonic the hedgehog 2
A Year Later, Minecraft’s Sonic The Hedgehog DLC Gets An Update
Image: Gamemode One / Microsoft Gaming

I feel like there’s a greater convergence of Minecraft and Sonic fans than people think.

For the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog last year, Minecraft released a special DLC to celebrate the occasion, finally bringing the blue rat into the block world.

Image: Gamemode One / Microsoft Gaming

This DLC was made by Gamemode One, an official Minecraft partner that has previously made DLC for the game, including games WITHIN the game. Like Inception but it’s Minecraft. These include How To Train Your Dragon and PAC-MAN modes, which admittedly look very cool.

The original Sonic the Hedgehog DLC made by Gamemode One featured skins and textures based on the original designs from the franchise, as well as Minecraft re-imaginings of classic Sonic zones.

While there were no expectations that they would be updating this pack, the release of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie sparked a little something in the folks over at Gamemode One.

The update will feature the inclusion of the Labyrinth Zone, which is an iconic zone from the first Sonic the Hedgehog Game. According to the team, the update will also feature skins and characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie that weren’t previously included in the DLC.

Image: Gamemode One / Microsoft Gaming

Of course, it’s no Sonic, but god it’s close. As somebody who plays Minecraft semi-regularly but never bothered to touch any of the DLC, seeing packs like this boggles my mind. I went wacky the other day because I didn’t know there were llamas in Minecraft, and that’s just the base game.

The Sonic the Hedgehog / Minecraft DLC is 1,340 Minecoins, which is the in-game currency for the sandbox game, but the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie update to the DLC is free for anybody that already owns the base DLC. If you’d like to check it out for yourself, you can see it here.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.