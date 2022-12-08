See Games Differently

There May Be A We Love Katamari Remake On The Horizon

Published 2 hours ago: December 8, 2022 at 3:35 pm -
Filed to:bandai namco
katamarikatamari damacykatamari damacy rerolltales of arisewe love katamari
Image: Bandai Namco

Katamari fans, unite! The perfected sequel (that We Love, hehe) to the classic Katamari Damacy may soon be getting a REROLL remake!

Spotted by Gematsu, Bandai Namco has seemingly filed a very specific trademark titled We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie, suggesting that the 2005 sequel to the 2005 cult classic may be getting the same treatment as its predecessor.

The sequel is set after the events of the first game in a meta sort of way, with the King of All Cosmos learning of the success of the first game and deciding to go down to Earth with his son Prince to fulfill the wishes of his many fans. We Love Katamari builds on the concepts introduced in Katamari Damacy, taking the ball-rolling, junk-accumulating, star-making format and introducing new game modes such as making the Katamari as big as possible with a limited number of objects, rolling up snow to create the head of a snowman, and more.

The 2018 remake of the first game, titled Katamari Damacy REROLL, received considerable praise as a squeaky-clean way for a new generation of gamers to get into an absolute classic. As the late Mike Fahey wrote in his yarn about the remake, “While there’s no recapturing the weird and wonderful feeling of playing Katamari Damacy for the first time, this week’s remaster Katamari Damacy Reroll brings all of the joy of the original tumbling right back.” Fahey also mentions the fantastic soundtrack of the first game, which is one of the many things I loved about the sequel.

The first Katamari game I played was We Love Katamari for the PlayStation 2, so this news is very exciting to me. The thought of getting to roll through the flower level once more, rolling up a giant ball of beautiful polygon posies while a track of my choosing plays in the background, is simply heavenly to me. Let’s listen to that track again, shall we?

In the same report, it looks like Bandai Namco has also filed another trademark titled Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn, suggesting that the 2021 JRPG may be seeing a sequel or DLC in the future.

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

