Google ‘Katamari’ Right Now

Do me a favour real quick: go to Google and type in Katamari.

Click this ball thing I’ve circled right here.

Make sure your keyboard is connected, and enjoy. Hours of fun for the whole family.

Who knew Google had a whole Katamari Damacy minigame built right into its search? I certainly didn’t. We all know Google loves a sneaky widget — try the Konami code for another fun gaming Google secret — but this one somehow flew under my radar. God knows how long it’s been there. I could have wasted days rolling a Katamari ball around a search page, and here I am doing my job like an idiot. The only way this could be better is if the ball was able to roll off the search page and into my other open tabs. Let it roll out of the browser and onto my desktop, hoovering up all the icons as it goes. I want that so badly.

Ruby and I spoke about the recently released We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie at length on The Kotaku Australia Podcast before she departed the site, and it was her fondest wish that you play it if you haven’t before. You wouldn’t want to let Ruby down, now, would you? Of course, you wouldn’t. We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie is out now on Nintendo Switch.