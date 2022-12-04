These Glitches Let You Cheat In ‘Pokémon Scarlet’ And ‘Violet’

By now, you probably know how buggy Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are. At this point, the glitches and issues are more features than bugs. Most of the games’ quirks seem to range from harmless to game-breaking, but there are some newly-discovered ones you can use for your benefit…specifically to duplicate items and Pokémon in your game.

These duplication glitches have been circulating around social media, as have other Scarlet and Violet glitches. The difference here is that these bugs actually improve things for players, netting them extra items and Pokémon without much effort. And while you always have to take these types of claims with a grain of salt, Polygon was able to confirm some of them actually work.

The first they test is a simple glitch: If you set up a picnic over a sparkly spot in the wild, you’ll find an item in your basket. If you leave the picnic here, that item will continue to respawn every now and then, in an apparent infinite item glitch. There’s no telling what item will spawn over the sparkly spot, but it’s worth your time since it could be something good.

My favourite example of this glitch, though, is the ability to catch the same shiny Pokémon over and over again. As demonstrated by creator Austin John, if you encounter a shiny Pokémon in the wild, you can catch it, head towards the nearest town, save just before crossing into that town, then head back to the original spot you caught the Pokémon to find an identical shiny in its place, as if you’d never caught it.

And if you’ve beaten the Area Zero part of the game, you can try an interesting (yet convoluted) way to duplicate the items your Pokémon are holding. To take advantage of the trick, make sure your party is full, give your Miraidon or Koraidon an item to hold, then start a battle with a wild Pokémon and catch it. Because your party is full, you’ll need to move one Pokémon to your box. Chose Miraidon or Koraidon, then quickly hit A or B to trick the game. While you normally aren’t able to transfer these Pokémon to your box, you’ll find them duplicated here, complete with whichever item they were holding. The new item will be added back to your bag, and you’ll be able to take the original item back from the Pokémon when you add them back to your party.

One Polygon commenter shared a good use for this glitch: You could have your Miraidon or Koraidon hold an Ability Patch and duplicate it to quickly boost the stats of your other Pokémon. But, of course, use the glitch to duplicate any item you find useful.

Whether you’re enjoying your Scarlet or Violet experience or not, there’s no denying these games are glitchy. Some users are even asking for their money back, and they’re getting it. However, if you choose to stick with these new Pokémon titles, you might as well take advantage of the chaos.