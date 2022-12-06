See Games Differently

This Twitter Account Is Dedicated To Unraveling The Design Of Old Sonic Games, And I’m Obsessed

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: December 7, 2022 at 9:34 am -
Filed to:classic sonic deconstructed
mega drivesegasonicsonic 3sonic teamsonic the hedgehogtwitter
This Twitter Account Is Dedicated To Unraveling The Design Of Old Sonic Games, And I’m Obsessed
Image: Classic Sonic Deconstructed on Twitter

Some of my favourite Twitter accounts are run by people fascinated with the construction of a particular video game or franchise. Supper Mario Broth leaps readily to mind, an account that keeps up a seemingly endless stream of Mario-related ephemera.

The latest in this particular online oeuvre is Classic Sonic Deconstructed, a Twitter account dedicated to the dissection and study of the physics in Mega Drive-era Sonic the Hedgehog games.

The Classic Sonic Deconstructed account uses clear visual overlays and snappy explanations of how Sega created the unique physics of classic, 2D-era Sonic games. Sonic’s relationship to physics is a critical component in the design of those older games — the sense of speed and inertia, for example. The verticality those facets opened up, for another. Classic Sonic Deconstructed pulls back the curtain on the hidden tricks and sleights-of-hand the team used to get it all to work smoothly. So far, some of my favourite discussions have been about collision, and the creative way Sega got Sonic to run smoothly around the series’ iconic loops.

The Classic Sonic Deconstructed account has been around for a while. It was first opened in January 2020, and has been posting regular updates ever since. It’s run by a content creator and developer that goes by Lapper.

For a fan of these games since the early days like me, this account could be classed as a highly addictive substance. I’m turning notifications on. Give me more odd Sonic facts, Lapper.

You can follow Classic Sonic Deconstructed on Twitter.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.