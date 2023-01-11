A Dungeons & Dragons TV Show Is Bound For Paramount+

A Dungeons & Dragons TV show is bound for Paramount+.

The show will be live-action, and has an eight-episode order under the stewardship of Red Notice writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber. Thurber wrote and will direct on the pilot, and the series will be a co-production between eOne and Paramount Pictures.

This is not eOne’s first D&D rodeo — it is also partnering with Paramount on the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Theives starring Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez, set for release in March. That’s not a coincidence — eOne was acquired by D&D parent company Hasbro for $US4 billion in 2019. Despite the company getting so many transmedia D&D projects off the ground, it appears Hasbro is already looking to sell it off.

It’s also Paramount+’s latest game adaptation after its expensive Halo series enjoyed a successful first season in 2022.

The announcement comes at an awkward moment for Dungeons & Dragons after details of changes from its Open Gaming License were made public. That report, from our sister site Gizmodo, detailed the myriad changes developers Wizards of the Coast plan to make the agreement, placing serious restrictions on external creators and studios building unofficial content for the game. Fans point to a rapidly growing interest from Hasbro in milking D&D‘s explosion in popularity since 2015 (with things like, say, movies and TV shows) as the primary motivator for the change.

With community blowback over the changes in full swing on social media, now seems like a less-than-opportune moment to announce a new TV show.