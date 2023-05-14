‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Dungeons & Dragons Reveals 24-Hour Streaming Channel Plans

Linda Codega

Linda Codega

Published 2 hours ago: May 15, 2023 at 7:00 am -
Filed to:companies
dragondungeons26dragonsentertainment2ccultureentertainmentonehasbrokharypaytonmatthewlillardneddonovannerdculturepurpleworm
Dungeons & Dragons Reveals 24-Hour Streaming Channel Plans

Hasbro announced that it’s rolling out Dungeons & Dragons Adventure, a new free, ad-supported television channel that will feature a variety of shows from familiar faces. Although Entertainment One (eOne, the video and game media arm of Hasbro) hasn’t announced the distribution yet, Variety reports that it is “expected to be available” on multiple platforms.

First up in the initiative order are three “celebrity-focused unscripted series,” which include the cast of the AP podcast Encounter Party returning for a fully produced video AP; Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! from Matthew Lillard; and cooking series Heroes’ Feast. Additionally, Hasbro says that the channel will feature both older content like the 1980s animated Dungeons & Dragons series, as well as “third-party content from top internet creators and influencers with a focus on live gameplay.”

Encounter Party will feature the original creators of the podcast, including Ned Donovan and Khary Payton (The Walking Dead). It will be an original D&D campaign in the Forgotten Realms. Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! is a variety improv show using D&D characters as players act out dying in monster encounters. It is being filmed in front of a live audience. Heroes’ Feast is a cooking competition/talk show based on the recipes of the Heroes’ Feast cookbook.

While these three shows are professionally produced and have been in the works for a long time, it’ll be very interesting to see what “internet creators and influencers” get tapped to be a part of this channel. There is no date for this channel’s release yet.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Linda Codega

Linda Codega

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.