And Now, A Brief Look At All The TVs and Monitors Samsung Brought To CES 2023

CES 2023 is underway in Las Vegas and that means gadgets. It means hardware. It means peripherals, and it means monitors of questionable size. The latest to throw its hat into the latter category is Samsung, which has announced the slate of TV and monitor panels it will have on display during the show. Here’s what gamers can expect from Samsung’s 2023 slate of panels.

TVs

Neo QLED

Sitting at the top of Samsung’s 2023 portfolio is the Neo QLED range, powered by its Neural Quantum Processor and supporting 8K or 4K resolutions, panel to panel. AI is the big draw here, with Samsung’s machine-learning algo applying a new feature called Auto HDR Remastering, which involves the algo analysing HDR effects on SDR colour content and upgrading it on the fly. For those who crave top-of-the-line picture, these will be the panels to watch. Samsung says to keep an eye out for them in Q2 2023, and we’ll certainly be doing our best to secure a panel for review.

Micro LEDS

This year’s range of new Micro LED TVs run from 77 inches (195.5cm) up to a truly stupefying 114 inches (nearly 3m wide across the diagonal). The whole idea behind Micro LED panels is that they take the best aspects of both OLED and LCD panels and attempt to give you the best of both worlds — the deep blacks and vibrant colours of the OLED matched with the brightness of the LCD. That functionality, combined with the hilariously large sizes outlined above, make them extremely expensive panels. I shudder to think what that 114 incher is going to retail for. We don’t have pricing yet, but you should brace your wallet for a bit of a knock when they do eventually arrive in stores. Samsung says to expect them sometime in 2023, so we’d probably expect a Q3 arrival or later.

OLED

Standard OLEDs are still on the docket, if you’re a bit more budget conscious. The major addition to the existing range is a new 77″ size, and the panels are now capable of a 144Hz refresh rate, which is good news for gamers. You’ll still be able to get them in smaller sizes as well — standard size 55″ and 65″ models are still available.

Gaming

Of course, it wouldn’t be CES without some gaming outreach. There’s a few new gaming features coming to these TVs, but they appear to be a bit waffly if you ask me. GameBar 3.0 is on the way, with new apps like Minimap Sharing (share the minimap in whatever game you’re playing to a secondary display, which seems weird), and Virtual Aim Point which will make your target reticle more noticeable onscreen. The first thing that leaps out is the usefulness of a system like Minimap Sharing. The point of a minimap is that it sits in the corner of your screen providing spatial awareness at a glance. Moving it to a secondary screen only adds a point of failure — I know how to look away from my screen to check it. Bizarre. The Virtual Aim Point is one of those features that make people think it can help them be better at games but the reality is that unless you already know how to play a shooter well, it probably won’t be that much use to you.

More on these TVs is available over at the Samsung newsroom.

Monitors

Odyssey Neo G9

Have you ever looked an expensive curved monitor and thought, “this huge monitor is great, but I would like it much more if it came in an ultrawide?” Well, good news. Samsung heard you. All 57 inches of this dual UHD gaming monitor will take up whatever amount of desk space you’ve got available. It’s capable of resolutions up to 7680×2160, putting it in a 32:9 aspect ratio. I feel like this one’s going to be the perfect monitor for racing sim enthusiasts who don’t want a bezel-free field of vision.

Odyssey OLED G9

But wait, hold on, what if that the Neo G9 is a bit too pricey for you? Well, just take it on back an OLED, then! The OLED G9 features a quad-HD 49″ 1800R curved display with, again, a 32:9 aspect ratio. Again, I think this will be a go-to for racing sim enthusiasts who want a big, broad, beautiful screen for their rigs.

Smart Monitor M8

Do you need a really, really smart monitor? A monitor so smart that it’s basically a TV with better performance? The Smart Monitor M8 is the desktop solution for you. This year, the Smart Monitor comes in a new 27″ model to sit alongside its larger 32″ sibling. Goes all the way up to 4K.

ViewFinity S9

The ViewFinity is the monitor for the creatives. Graphic designers and photographers need only apply, with its 5K 27″ screen picking up the hard work of colour reproduction and granular, high-resolution image work. According to Samsung, the ViewFinity can output up to 5,120×2880 resolution with a wide colour gamut up to 99% DCI-P3 with an average Delta E ≦ 2 colour accuracy. It’s all about precision and, if you’re already working in this space, you know what you’re looking for. The ViewFinity S9, Samsung hopes, has it in spades.

You can find out more about all these monitors over at the Samsung newsroom.