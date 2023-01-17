Hit Webcomic Lackadaisy Gets The Animated Treatment

If you’ve not been reading Tracy Butler’s webcomic Lackadaisy, you’ve been missing out. Don’t worry, though — not only do you have time to catch up, but Iron Circus Comics is bringing the comics to life with a 27-minute, animated short film that, frankly, looks incredible.

Seriously, I’ve not trying to oversell this. This could have been made by Don Bluth at his apex:

Here’s the summary, courtesy of Butler: “On the banks of the Mississippi River in the midst of National Prohibition, a hapless jazz musician, a failed police recruit, and a fast-talking flapper take up the gangster’s mantle in a bid to keep their struggling speakeasy in business. Finding themselves in quite over their heads when an armed-to-the-teeth rival gang ambushes them, this is the story of their mad dash to make it through a bootlegger’s night shift.”

The short, directed by Fable Siegel, is currently due to arrive in March. It’ll run 27 minutes, so don’t sleep on it — if this does well, I think there’s a pretty good short this will end up as an animated feature at some point…