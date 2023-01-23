Jason Momoa Locks Down His DC Movie Future

Jason Momoa’s heart still belongs to the seas of DC. Despite everything going on in the DC movie landscape, the actor recently (and boldly) declared that he’ll “always be Aquaman. Ain’t anyone coming in there and taking shit.”

Earlier in the week, Momoa used Instagram to reveal that he had a meeting with new DC Films heads Peter Safran and James Gunn. Naturally, the meeting got everyone talking, and he was understandably asked about by Variety at Sundance. While doing promo for his documentary Deep Rising (which he narrates), Momoa confirmed that he’ll continue to play Aquaman in the DC movies going forward. It’s a role he’s inhabited since 2016’s Batman v Superman, and will continue into Aquaman & the Lost Kingdom, which is still slated for this year.

Before and particularly after Gunn and Safran were made the heads of DC Films, it’s become something of a game to guess which actors were sticking around. Momoa now joins other actors such as Joaquin Phoenix, Robert Pattinson, and (maybe) Margot Robbie who still have futures with whatever DC movies there are to come in the next few years. Interestingly, though, Momoa may end up being more than just Aquaman; rumours have circulated over the last few weeks that he may end up playing Lobo, who he’s a self-professed fan of, and was once slated to be back in the 2010s. He didn’t confirm whether or not that was the case, but he did tease that he may inhabit other DC characters in the future. “I can play other things, too. I can be funny and savage and charming.”

Some actors have played more than one role in superhero franchises in the past — for example, Alfre Woodard was in Captain America: Civil War as a minor character before showing up more substantially in Luke Cage as Mariah Stokes. But Momoa taking on different roles (and one can reasonably guess these won’t be bit characters!) in what’s meant to be a singular, cohesive universe adds an interesting wrinkle into Warner Bros.’ universe as it sorts itself out.

Aquaman & the Lost Kingdom will release in theatres on Christmas Day.