Lenovo Introduces The ‘World’s First’ Dedicated AI Chip On A Gaming Laptop

Lenovo spent a lot of time at CES 2023 promoting its new LA AI chip, which it said is the world’s first dedicated AI chip on a gaming laptop.

The new chip will come installed on the new Lenovo Legion Pro 7 and 7i laptops and the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 and 5i laptops. To promote this new range, it’s gone with the tagline: ‘Stylish, Savage, and Smarter’.

It also used every word it’s heard someone who plays a game say, describing the new Legion laptops as ‘battle-ready’.

“Lenovo is harnessing the pure power of PC gaming with its new line up for CES 2023, unlocking the freedom to dominate the battlefield with AI-tuned performance that lets gamers crush both framerates and the competition,” it said.

Brand new for Lenovo in 2023 is the new Lenovo LA AI chip, which, as I mentioned above, is touted by the company as the world’s first dedicated AI chip on a gaming laptop. This stat is based on the comparison of 16-inch gaming laptops distributed by global PC manufacturers that are supported by the combination of a dedicated AI chip or AI engine and Nvidia GeForce RTX TGP (140W+) graphics.

Lenovo Legion CES 2023 announcements

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 and 7i laptops

The new chip’ll come preinstalled on the new Lenovo Legion Pro 7 and 7i laptops and the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 and 5i laptops. Here’s what the company had to add:

Lenovo AI Engine+, powered by the Lenovo LA AI chip, deploys a software machine learning algorithm to optimally tune system performance. The chip uses software machine learning, deployed through Lenovo Vantage, to help monitor in-game FPS and dynamically adjust for the highest performance output. Offering up to 15% higher TDP, this chip and machine learning software combo allows Legion Pro Series laptops to deliver higher performance compared to previous generations. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i and Lenovo Legion Pro 5 and 5i laptops also come with Tobii Horizon, providing gearless head tracking that gives players an extra level of immersion when playing their favourite games, as well as Tobii Aware.

The 16-inch Legion Pro 7 (AMD) and 7i (Intel) boast 13th Gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors, respectively, and up to the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs. You’ll get up to 32GB of memory and up to 2TB of storage and a handful of ports, including 2x UBC-C, 4x USB-A, HDMI, RJ45. Both the Legion Pro 7 and 7i weigh 2.8kgs and come in Onyx Grey.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 and 5i laptops

Also boasting the new LA AI chip, the new 16-inch Lenovo Legion Pro 5 and 5i laptops are touted by the company as having “esports styling” that “hints at the gaming powerhouse at its heart”.

They’re available with either a 13th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. Internals are kept cool thanks to Lenovo Legion’s ColdFront 5.0, which uses massive exhaust and intake systems, a turbo-charged dual fan system, phase-change thermal compound, and advanced hybrid heat pipes to move more air out

The Lenovo LA1 chip settings can be messed with through Lenovo Vantage, which’ll give you full control over features like fans and overclocking controls.

Both the 5 and 5i come with Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display at 16:10 WQXGA with up to 240Hz variable refresh rate, Lenovo Legion Spectrum 4-zone RGB TrueStrike keyboard (which is also available in white backlighting) and boasts a Super Rapid Charge Pro 80Whr battery.

This entire loadout is housed in between a metal top cover and a polymer bottom cover available in either Onyx Grey or Abyss Blue. Both machines weigh 2.5kg and just like the Legion Pro 7 and 7i, with the 5 and 5i you can get up to 32GB of memory and up to 2TB of storage.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i and 5 and 5i

On the desktop front, Lenovo also used to CES 2023 to unveil its new generation of Lenovo Legion towers. The company reckons these things “stand at the pinnacle of extreme power and performance”. The Legion Tower 7i comes with up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors, you’ll also get Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU options, up to 64GB of 5600Mhz DDR5 RAM, larger VRM heatsink, up to six ARGB fans, 3D patterned airflow-amplifying front bezel, and optional liquid cooling system that adds up to a 260W TDP. You’ll also get fully customisable Lenovo Legion 12-ARGB lighting options. You can get up to 6TB of storage (across three SSDs) and it’s powered by a 1200W PSU.

The 26L Lenovo Legion Tower 5i and Lenovo Legion Tower 5 desktop PCs, meanwhile, come with 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors coupled with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, or AMD Ryzen 7000 series desktop processor paired with either Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series or AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics, and up to 32GB 5600Mhz DDR5 RAM, and up to 2x 1TB SSD all brought to life via an 850W 90% modular PSU.

All that, plus a new monitor.

Pricing and availability for everything Lenovo unveiled at CES 2023 is to be confirmed.

All Lenovo Legion PCs come with Windows 11 and a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.