Newly Discovered GTA Online Exploit Grant Hackers To Your PC, Account Details

David Smith

Published 2 mins ago: January 23, 2023 at 12:04 pm
Image: Rockstar Games

GTA Online players are being cautioned about a new security vulnerability that could grant malicious hackers access to their PCs.

While it’s not unusual to find hackers running amok in GTA Online, crowbarring their way into your PC through an RCE (or Remote Code Execution) exploit is certainly not the norm. The latest warnings indicate that this exploit could expose players to serious hacks, with the potential for hackers to seize control of player accounts and even the computer the game is running.

Like many multiplayer games, Rockstar keeps all of GTA Online‘s major security systems server-side. Doing so allows Rockstar to keep sensitive information, like player account details, safe from prying eyes. The idea is that, were your account details to change, the request would have to come from a PC authenticated by the player before Rockstar will allow any changes on its end. Unfortunately, this apparent new exploit could tear straight through that security layer.

As spotted by frequent Rockstar reporter Tez2 on Twitter, the RCE exploit appears to be allowing hackers to edit other players’ stats and information and can even be pushed far enough to corrupt whole accounts. Among the comments on Tez2’s posts, users report instances of the exploit already appearing online.

For now, the general advice is to avoid playing GTA Online until Rockstar can resolve the exploit. If you do still want to play the game, it’s recommended that you install a proper firewall. GTA community member and Australian developer Speyedr’s Guardian is the recommended app until Rockstar issues a patch.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

