Our Favourite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri

Luke Plunkett

Published 4 hours ago: January 24, 2023 at 12:40 pm -
Filed to:cosplay
Holiday Matsuri is one of the coolest cosplay shows on the North American calendar. Taking place in Florida in December, the location means that instead of shivering inside a convention centre somewhere freezing their asses off, attendees are instead free to hit the pool, and the timing means we get to see a bunch of neat holiday-themed takes on costumes.

The 2019 edition (which we covered in early 2020) was one of the last before the pandemic hit, and while the event returned in 2021 it wasn’t until the most recent show that things really got back in their stride.

In this gallery you’ll find both a music video and collection of photos of the 2022 event, all taken by Mineralblu. Each cosplayer’s social media, character and series details are watermarked on the image.

FIRE EMBLEM

FIRE EMBLEM

FIRE EMBLEM

DISNEY

POKEMON

WOW

FINAL FANTASY

SPIDER-VERSE

SPY X FAMILY

THE BOYS

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN

ONE PIECE

GENSHIN IMPACT

MY DRESS-UP DARLING

BLACK CLOVER

CHAINSAW MAN

BATMAN

LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS

KIRBY

CYBERPUNK

SILENT HILL

ELDEN RING

DEMON SLAYER

BLUE LOCK

SPIDER-VERSE

WILD WILD WEST

STAR WARS

THOR

OVERWATCH

STAR WARS

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

WOW

