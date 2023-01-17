‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: January 17, 2023 at 2:30 pm -
Filed to:cosplay
costumedesignculturecyberpunkentertainment2cculturefandomhumaninterestjapaneseculturejapaneseyouthculturelaccotakuwarhammer
Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

The 2022 edition of the LACC went down at the Los Angeles Convention Centre between December 2-4. Why are we only posting it now? I’ve been on vacation, give me a break!

It’s comfortably one of the biggest nerd shows on the calendar; last year’s event drew over 126,000 people through the gates over those three days, and because a huge number of them were cosplayers, the video and pics you’re about to see are of the highest order.

As usual everything was shot by our friend Mineralblu, and as usual you’ll find each cosplayer’s character, series and social media details watermarked on the image. You can see some video highlights below, or click through for a gallery of some of our favourite photos.

WEDNESDAY

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

DARKSTALKERS

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

LABYRINTH

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

MONSTER HIGH

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

THOR

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

MY HERO ACADEMIA

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

BLACK CAT

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

MIDSOMMAR

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

AVATAR

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

DOCTOR DOOM

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

SHAZAM

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

HERCULES

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

STAR WARS

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

BATMAN

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

WARHAMMER 40K

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

GUNDAM

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

TRANSFORMERS

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

CYBERPUNK

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

BLACK ADAM

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

SUPER MARIO BROS.

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

TEEN TITANS

Our Favourite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.