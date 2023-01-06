Pedro Pascal Will Show More Face On The Mandalorian Season 3

Everyone’s favourite television daddy Pedro Pascal talked about finding a balance between playing two similar roles — at least on the surface. In a new interview about The Last of Us, he discussed the differences between Joel and Mando as well as how much he’ll be out of the suit in the Disney+ series.

In regards to playing father figures on dueling networks, Pascal told the Hollywood Reporter he noticed the similarities early on. “As I [got familiar with the game], I noticed there are so many things I’ve seen that visually or thematically reference The Last of Us. Like [the 2017 X-Men movie] Logan. And yes, the trope has been used in so many different ways — you can go back to [the manga series] Lone Wolf and Cub, you can go to Paper Moon. But as far as Mandalorian and The Last of Us existing in close proximity, for me, it’s the best double-dipping I could possibly imagine.”

Really, who would be mad that he is leading two big genre shows? Not even Mandolorian producers fought him on it; in fact, they actually supported it. Pascal revealed that they “very generously” allowed him to do both shows, which is likely because as Din Djarin he’s played by a double in the Mandalorian suit.

That could make fans worry that we’d only hear Pascal’s voice on the series going forward, but the actor assured that’s not the case. “[Producers] Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are creatively not limiting themselves to the way things are normally done,” Pascal teased. “We’ve improvised making myself available for whatever they need. I hesitate revealing anything because I don’t want any plot surprises to be spoiled.”

There’s definitely room to play because he doesn’t have to be unmasked in the suit. Depending on the upcoming season’s arc — which will have Din caught between the clan that considers removing your mask a crime and other Mandalorians who think it’s optional — we’re definitely all in on seeing more of Pascal’s face.

What a world in which we get multiple opportunities to see Pedro Pascal play a dreamboat badass daddy — a role he’s been sort of typecast as, at this point, despite not being a father in real life. Pascal acknowledges it. “You start to recognise a thread between your characters that you didn’t necessarily look for, but got cast in. I don’t have kids. I’ve only learned through these characters how painfully vulnerable one becomes and how much your life depends on their life being OK. It’s a fun fantasy to fulfil, and I’ll play as many dads as I can get.”

We’re into it. The Last of Us arrives January 15 on HBO; The Mandalorian season three hits Disney+ on March 1.