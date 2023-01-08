Renfield’s First Trailer Shows Nicolas Cage’s Ultra-Campy Dracula in Action

We’ve been hearing about Nic Cage’s Dracula for a while, but I don’t know if anything could have prepared me for this hilarious, absolutely wild, delightfully supernatural adaptation of the most famous vampire around.

Starring Nicholas Hoult as the woebegone Renfield, the film will follow the familiar as he attempts to do his master’s bidding, which includes finding victims for the vampire to suck dry. He might want to try to break up with Dracula, but clearly there’s a lot of codependency happening here. I mean we love a supernatural idiot doing bad things for blood. This looks great, honestly, I’m very pleased about the newest Prince of Darkness.

The film is directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) based on a screenplay by Ryan Ridley (Ghosted, Rick and Morty). The film co-stars Awkwafina (The Farewell, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings), Ben Schwartz (Sonic, The Afterparty), and Adrian Martinez (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Focus).

Renfield will premier in theatres April 14.