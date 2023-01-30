Seems Like Ubisoft Is Revealing The Crew 3 Tomorrow

It appears that Ubisoft is set to reveal The Crew 3 tomorrow, seemingly titled The Crew Motorfest.

Development on the third title in The Crew franchise has been a bit of a leaky boat. Codenamed Project Orlando, the game’s existence was first leaked online in 2021, with claims that it was being built in an entirely new engine and was set in Hawaii. A more recent set of leaks indicated that an announcement was imminent.

And then, earlier this morning, Ubisoft started talking about it. Well, in a roundabout way.

Tomorrow. 5PM UTC/9AM PST. — The Crew 2 (@TheCrewGame) January 30, 2023

The Crew‘s official Twitter account started replying to tweets asking about a potential The Crew 3 from as far back as September 2022. All the tweets were the same: a teaser for a reveal happening tomorrow at 9 am Pacific standard time (that’s 4 am AEDT for those of us on Australia’s east coast).

The most recent leaks came from ScriptLeaksR6, who is known to have a solid track record on information related to Ubisoft projects. Script claimed last week that the game’s title was in fact The Crew Motorfest.

Project Orlando is named The Crew Motorfest pic.twitter.com/U4svYZbKNq — Script (@ScriptLeaksR6) January 26, 2023

If you’re thinking, “That sounds like they’re taking a run at the Forza Horizon formula,” you could be right. Of course, The Crew 2 also embraced a multifaceted festival style, granting players control over not just cars but planes, boats, and motorcycles. Taking a run at Forza would not be out of the question, nor would it be a wild change of direction for the franchise.

I guess we’ll find out more about The Crew 3 in the morning. Until then, you can play The Crew 2, which Ubisoft is still supporting with new content.