Skull And Bones Sets Showcase For Saturday Morning, One Day After Announcing Delay

It was literally only yesterday morning we heard that Ubisoft was delaying the March release of its pirate adventure game Skull And Bones. This would have to be the game’s fifth (?) official delay since it appeared at E3 in 2017. Ubisoft now says the game will ship early in its next fiscal year (that’s between March 1, 2023 – February 28, 2024).

Not to be deterred by this latest addition to the story of the game’s troubled development, or perhaps hoping to offer a consolation prize, Ubisoft has announced it will release a short new developer showcase around Skull And Bones tomorrow.

“Our determination and focus remain the same – offer the best in-game experience possible to our players from day one,” reads the announcement on the official Skull & Bones Twitter account. “This extra time will help us in providing further polish and balancing to our game experience, following your feedback from previous tests.”

The post continues. “We also have an array of exciting content coming up on our social channels and ready to be shared with you starting tomorrow, with our latest episode of The Deck, bringing new and exclusive gameplay footage focused on our game’s lore.”

The Deck is an ongoing web series produced by Ubisoft to promote the game. It frequently gives short and sweet developer updates and quick teases of new gameplay footage. The next episode will air on the Ubisoft Twitch channel at 4:00 AM AEDT. That’s a bit early to be getting up on a Saturday, if you ask me, but maybe you’re just that hype for Skull And Bones. Australian and New Zealand mates, see below for times in your neck of the woods.

ACT, NSW, TAS, VIC

4:00 AM AEDT

SA

3:30 AM ACDT

QLD

3:00 AM AEST

NT

2:30 AM ACST

WA

1:00 AM AWST

NZ

6:00 AM NZDT