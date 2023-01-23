‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Sources: Baten Kaitos Remake ‘One Hundred Percent Happening’

Published 2 hours ago: January 23, 2023 at 1:02 pm -
Filed to:bandai namco
baten kaitosgamecuberemake
Image: Bandai Namco / Nintendo

Remember Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean? The game with a title so long that its length is only comparable to the time it takes to evolve Shampoo in that very same game? Well, it might just be making a comeback.

Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean was originally released in 2003 for the Nintendo GameCube, and is widely considered to be a classic title for the console. As the first title in the series, it solidified itself as a fan favourite for the GameCube on release for its beautiful graphics at the time and its balanced-yet-intense gameplay. Its second game in the series, the prequel Baten Kaitos Origins, also did very well.

Now according to sources close to Exputer, Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean is on its way to getting a full remake exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. While nothing is completely set in stone, Exputer has stated that their sources have shown them “graphical evidence of the title under development” but are also unable to share it publicly.

The report also suggests that the Baten Kaitos remake is set for a 2023 release in Australia’s winter time bracket, with the potential for a reveal during this year’s E3 showcase. The report continues to state that the title’s original developer Monolith Studio is returning to create the remake, with Nintendo being directly involved in development as well.

While it’s still up in the air, and we can only really go off the report right now, two trademarks were filed by Bandai Namco back in 2021. One trademark was for Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean, and the other was for Baten Kaitos Origins. While we generally try to take trademark renewals with a pinch of salt (sometimes publishers just want to keep their stuff), this is definitely one to watch.

Especially since Exputer says, “According to the non-publishable graphical proof of what certain insiders have shown us, this is something that is one hundred percent happening.” That’s a pretty good sign that we may see a Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean remake on our gamer horizons pretty soon!

We’ve also reached out to Bandai Namco for comment, and will update this piece if we hear anything back.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

