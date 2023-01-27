I’m Crying Over The Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Release Date Trailer

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life has been graced with a release date in Europe and Australia, as well as a unique new trailer that feels designed to bring a tear to one’s eye.

The newest Story of Seasons game is another journey into the tombs of Harvest Moon‘s greatest hits, with A Wonderful Life being released on Nintendo GameCube in 2004. It also got a special edition release on PlayStation 2 back in 2005, and is still available to play on PlayStation consoles today.

The announcement of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life originally came through in the form of a Nintendo Direct segment showcasing the game back in September of last year. At the time, it was revealed that the remake would include changes such as “updated visuals, additional marriage candidates, new animals, seasonal events and a wide array of gameplay improvements.”

It was also revealed that the remake would do away with the original format of having two separate games for the protagonist’s gender (A Wonderful Life had a male protagonist, Another Wonderful Life had a female protagonist), allowing players to choose between male, female, and non-binary. As well as that, all marriage candidates are available.

On January 25th, it was revealed via a press release that Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life now has an EU/ANZ release date of June 27th, 2023, and will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. As well as this, limited editions of the game are now available for preorder.

Europe & Australia: Pre-orders are now available for the Standard Physical & Limited Editions! 🎉 Pre-order here: https://t.co/ddio0JCO0Z pic.twitter.com/Axus6hf7b5 — Story of Seasons (@storyofseasons) January 25, 2023

The release date announcement was also coupled with a new trailer for Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, which was made entirely through papercraft artwork by Japanese artist shinrashinge. It follows the life of the male protagonist going down the path of romancing one of the marriage candidates, Celia.

It’s definitely one of the most creative trailers I’ve ever seen for a game, and as somebody that played the original, it’s quite emotional. Most of all, it’s gotten me more excited than ever to restart my life on the farm, settle down with my sweetie, and grow old while watching my kid grow up. And now I’m blubbering like a baby. Thanks.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life will be released on June 27th, 2023 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S and is available to preorder now.