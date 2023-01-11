‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Super Mario Galaxy 2 Speedrunner Breaks World Record At AGDQ

Published 2 hours ago: January 12, 2023 at 10:05 am -
Filed to:games done quick
speedrunningsuper mario galaxy
Image: Nintendo

Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 is in full swing with pros sprinting through classic titles to raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, and one Super Mario Galaxy 2 speedrunner has managed to break a world record live on stream.

Kicking off on January 9th, Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 has already brought us a whole lot of wicked speedruns. One of these was a four-way Any% with Bank run of Super Mario Galaxy 2 on the WiiU Virtual Console.

The speedrunners taking part in this one were SuperViperT302, HardcoreGaming, MutantsAbyss, and ImJhay, all of whom have prior records in speedrunning Super Mario Galaxy 2, but it was just one of these speedrunners that managed to break the world record which was already held by him by just over 4 seconds.

ImJhay is a Welsh Twitch streamer and speedrunner that currently holds a number of 1st and 2nd-place speedruns for both Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2. Previously, he had managed to complete the run at 2:54:55 a month ago but, live on Games Done Quick, completed that same run at 2:54:51.33, just 4.4 seconds faster.

It is, like any speedrun, a very impressive feat. However, beating your own world record in as little a time as 4 seconds? Legendary. Very cool stuff. You can check out the full speedrun in the video below.

Jhay went to Twitter to announce his win, clearly elated at the final results.

Awesome Games Done Quick is always a treat to watch, but there’s truly nothing sweeter than sitting in a stream with tens of thousands of other people and watching on as a speedrunner breaks a world record. The energy is unlike anything else.

The speedrunning marathon will continue to run until January 15th, with titles such as Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Half-Life Alyx, Cult of the Lamb, Celeste, and Powerwash Simulator still to go. If you’d like to join in on the fun, you can head over to the GDQ website and check out the GDQ schedule to know when to watch.

