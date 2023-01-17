The Last Of Us Part 1 Has A 2-Hour Game Trial Available To PS Plus Deluxe Members

If you haven’t played The Last of Us at this point, wow! That’s impressive! If you’ve been patiently waiting for some reason to give it a go, there’s now a perfect opportunity!

In celebration of the release of HBO’s The Last of Us series, PlayStation has added The Last of Us Part I to their Game Trials catalogue. This means that PlayStation 5 owners who have a PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription will be able to play a 2-hour game trial of The Last of Us Part I.

The Last of Us Part I was released in September of last year, and is a complete rebuild of the critically acclaimed Naughty Dog title using new technology. As described by PlayStation themselves:

From the art direction to the character models, the entire game was rebuilt from the ground up to take advantage of a new generation of graphical capability, allowing this game to reach the visual fidelity that the studio aspired for when crafting this experience a decade ago.

Considering the remake is still currently full price at $124.95, it’s the perfect opportunity to give it a go while you wait for it to go on sale. The sheer scale of accessibility options in the remake also makes for an experience that anybody can get into.

The Last of Us TV series premiered on Foxtel, Foxtel Go, and Binge yesterday (January 16th) and is already making gamers very happy, something that’s pretty hard to do not only in general but especially in relation to an adaptation. Our own David Smith and Lauren Rouse are both really enjoying it, and I trust their judgement. Finally, some good television!

For more information on The Last of Us Part I game trial, as well as the other games available to try out, you can head over to the PlayStation Store.

In terms of HBO’s The Last of Us TV series, new episodes will be released every Monday at 1:00 p.m. AEDT on Foxtel, Foxtel Go, and Binge.