There Could, Somehow, Be Hope For The Captain Planet Movie

David F. Sandberg teases a new Shazam! trailer. Star Trek: Picard hints at a few more cameos for its final season. Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh’s Star Trek spinoff is still “still happening.” Plus, what’s coming in the last season of Fear the Walking Dead. Spoilers away!

Captain Planet and the Planeteers

During a recent interview with ET, actor Glen Powell confirmed additional “conversations” about his long-delayed Captain Planet movie from producer Leonardo DiCaprio “will be happening shortly.”

I think those conversations will be happening shortly. I know [Leonardo] DiCaprio is super passionate about it. I’m super passionate about it. I think it could be great…I want that one to work. I’d love to play that superhero.

Night Swim

According to Deadline, Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon are attached to star in Night Swim, a supernatural thriller concerning “the hidden source of terror found in an iconic backyard swimming pool” based on a short film from writer/director Bryce McGuire.

Cocaine Bear

In conversation with Empire (via GamesRadar), Elizabeth Banks stated Cocaine Bear is a film about “parenting” with “some really beautiful messages in it.”

One of the surprising themes of the film is parenting. The film is very much about fathers and sons, and mothers and daughters, and protecting your cubs. That’s one of the things that drew me to it as a mum, this story of how to be the best version of a parent. The other [theme] is the sense that the war on drugs was really ramped up in the ’80s. This film takes place in 1985, which is the height of all these programmes to combat crack in America. So many of those policies went sideways, and this bear was collateral damage. Then the other thing is about nature itself. We, as humans, with our hubris, feel that we can control nature. [But] if you fuck with nature, nature will fuck with you. Cocaine Bear is super-entertaining. If you want to let go of everything in your life for 95 minutes, this is a great way to do that. It’s an incredible adventure. There are some really beautiful messages in it. It’s been fun to see people relate to the movie. It’s terrifying [when a film is finished and out of your hands]. That’s my horror movie right there. There’s only so much that I can control. All that being said, I’m really proud of [it]. I can sleep well at night knowing that I did my job well, and that if audiences want to see a movie called Cocaine Bear, I have delivered a film that lives up to the title.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

David F. Sandberg revealed a new Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer will be released before the “end of this month” on Twitter.

Linoleum

The host of a children’s science show rebuilds the Soviet rocket that landed in his backyard in the trailer for Linoleum, starring Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn, Katelyn Nacon, Gabriel Rush, Amy Hargreaves, Michael Ian Black, and Tony Shalhoub.

Fear

Guests at a haunted hotel see their worst fears materialise before them in the trailer for Fear, coming to theatres January 27.

The Wandering Earth II

Meanwhile, astronauts must “build enormous engines to propel the planet to a new solar system” before the sun explodes in the trailer for The Wandering Earth II.

Star Trek: Section 31

According to Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, the Star Trek: Discovery spinoff series starring Michelle Yeoh is “still in development.” [TV Line]

Star Trek: Picard

Relatedly, showrunner Terry Matalas stated you can expect additional yet-to-revealed “Next Gen [and] Next Gen-adjacent characters” in Picard’s final season.

Yellowjackets

The official Yellowjackets Twitter page has our first look at Elijah Wood in season two.

Quantum Leap

Ben is trapped in a time loop in the promo for next week’s episode of Quantum Leap.

Fear the Walking Dead

Finally, a new peek at Fear the Walking Dead’s eighth season also confirms it will be the series’ last.