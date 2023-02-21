Chrono Cross’ Wonky Switch Port Finally Getting Some Fixes

It was almost a year ago that Square Enix released Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, a “remastered” version of the 1999 classic on the Switch that, as good as the original game was, was also a very bad port.

Here, among other things, are some of the complaints we had last April when first playing the game on an OLED Switch:

Elaborate, pre-rendered backgrounds now look blurry and smeared

3D character models, rendered in higher res, stick out like a sore thumb in the new environments

Combat often stutters and feels unresponsive

There aren’t save states (but there is auto-saving in the overworld)

There’s no option to swap graphical styles on the fly

FMVs haven’t always been upscaled cleanly

The HD fonts are clear but look out of place

See what I mean? A bad port! The game, and fans, deserved better. And better is what they’re about to get, with Square Enix promising an update coming later this month that will try and fix some of the version’s problems. How many of them they’ll fix, and how well they’ll fix them is anyone’s guess, but addressing them is at least a start.

We’re launching an update for Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. pic.twitter.com/pMxwcuoxzN — Chrono Cross (@chronogame) February 20, 2023