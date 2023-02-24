Fitness Boxing: Fist Of The North Star Is Dropping Next Week

Are you wanting to get fit, gamify your fitness, and you also happen to be an appreciator of only the finest of action manga? Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star has you covered.

In what I can only describe as one of the funniest crossovers I’ve seen in gaming in a while, Nintendo has announced that the newest Fitness Boxing game for the Nintendo Switch, which also happens to be the newest Fist of the North Star game, is coming out on March 3rd. You can check out the newest trailer for the game below, which very clearly knows how goofy it is.

Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star was originally announced during last year’s September Nintendo Direct, and was news that confused many. Me? I pissed myself laughing. That shit rocks. The announcement also came with a release window of March 2023, which has today been solidified as March 3rd (next week!).

In Fitness Boxing, an exergaming video game that begun its life on the Nintendo Switch back in 2019, one partakes in daily training that consists of 10-40 minute rhythm boxing workouts with virtual trainers. Workouts are done to the rhythm of a list of different tracks such as Bad Romance by Lady Gaga and Party Rock Anthem by LMFAO. I gave the demo a try once and was sweating.

In Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star, your trainers are not approachable 3D anime folks and your track list is not Top 40. Instead, Fist of the North Star protagonist Kenshiro and his rivals are your instructors and tracks from the Fist of the North Star anime (as well as tailored original songs for each character) work as your boxing playlist.

On top of that, there’s also a new “Battle” mode that allows you to bash up enemies in the same way that you would in an action rhythm game. There’s two Battle modes: Outlaw Battle, where you take down waves of outlaws with your punches to the rhythm of the music, and Boss Battle, in which you fight Kenshiro’s rivals such as Raoh.

If you needed that extra little weeb push to get you into Fitness Boxing, and would only consider it if your instructor was trained in the ancient martial art of Hokuto Shinken, then this might be the game for you. Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star releases next week on March 3rd for the Nintendo Switch.