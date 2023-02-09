‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Here’s What You Missed From The Japanese Nintendo Direct

While not every Nintendo Direct has different games for the Japanese version, some of them do. In today’s case, there were four games that weren’t shown in the Western version of the showcase, and two of them are actually releasing in the West.

Today’s Nintendo Direct included plenty of big ol’ bangers, such as Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Metroid Prime Remastered, and Pikmin 4. However, as is common with Nintendo Directs of the past, not everybody got the same thing.

Through some sticky-beaking and nosey nonsense, I managed to find the four games that Nintendo decided to omit from the Western Nintendo Direct. Unfortunately, it’s unclear as to whether or not two of them will be releasing worldwide, but the other two have been confirmed.

Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Vacation

Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Vacation is the newest entry in the Summer Vacation series. The series has spanned for decades in Japan, and basically entails being a kid playing around during their summer vacation.

The last entry was a tie-in with Crayon Shin-chan, which was very cute and also the first time the West has seen a release of a Summer Vacation title. The newest entry isn’t confirmed to be releasing over here, but there’s hopes that it will.

Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg

I’m sure you’ve seen at least one Atelier game in your life, whether it’s on the shelf at your local games shop or while sifting through a digital marketplace. Atelier Marie is the very first game in the long-running series, and it’s getting a remake.

The remake of the 1997 title for PlayStation is a complete ground-up remake, and looks utterly charming. If you’re a fan of the Atelier series, you’ll be happy to know that this is getting a Western release in winter of this year.

Momotaro Dentetsu: The Earth Spins With Hope

Momotaro Dentetsu has been chugging along (hehe) in Japan since 1988, with the first game being released on the Famicom. Since then, there have been 23 console games and 14 mobile games released as part of the Momotaru Dentetsu franchise.

Never heard of it? That’s probably because not a single game in this Monopoly-style series has been released outside of Japan. And in saying that, it is VERY unlikely that we’ll see the newest title for the Nintendo Switch get a Western release. It’s not even the first time it’s been exclusively in a Japanese Nintendo Direct.

PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

Now this game looks sick. PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo is a horror-adventure visual novel developed and published by Square Enix. In it, you’re required to investigate a local ghost story that can potentially lead you down a dark path.

The visuals look truly unnerving and there’s nothing better than a paranormal investigation game, so I’m very excited to give this one a try. And I have every right to be, as this is another one that’ll be released worldwide in March of this year on both Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

