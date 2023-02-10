Aussie-Made Justice Sucks Is Getting New Content Next Week

Justice Sucks: Tactical Vacuum Action is receiving its first content update next week, and it’s bound to suck (complimentary)!

In a press release this morning, it was announced that Melbourne studio Samurai Punk’s stealth-action title Justice Sucks will be returning with Vacuum Massacre, a new free content update “of stellar proportions,” on February 16th.

Vacuum Massacre follows the end of Justice Sucks, where the day has been saved only for shit to go wrong again. You, as Dusty the Roomba, must once again save your family from their corporate captors.

The newest mission takes place in FriendlyCorp’s private space station filled with clones of the company’s CEO and decked with “upgrades, mutations and cold capitalist thinking”.

Other than a new battleground, you’ll be able to use a host of new traps and tricks, such as hacking into the space station’s systems to shock and burn clones. As well, there are new perks to maximise your potential as the bloodthirsty Roomba, footprints left behind by enemies, and general quality-of-life fixes.

This is great news for people like me, who absolutely frothed Justice Sucks, and is thankfully not overshadowed by a certain death of a certain monarch. That being said, one can only hope that King Charles doesn’t decide to peace out of life next Thursday.

Justice Sucks was not only one of my favourite games of last year, but was also one of Kotaku Australia’s favourite Aussie-made games of 2022. It manages to be equal parts funny and fun, which is seemingly hard to do. If you haven’t had the chance to give Justice Sucks a try, I can’t recommend it enough.

Justice Sucks is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It’s also optimised for Steam Deck, so if you’ve managed to get your hands on one of those, it’ll be a treat to play!