‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Aussie-Made Justice Sucks Is Getting New Content Next Week

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: February 10, 2023 at 3:34 pm -
Filed to:aussie
aussie gamesindie gamesjustice suckssamurai punk
Aussie-Made Justice Sucks Is Getting New Content Next Week
Image: tinyBuild

Justice Sucks: Tactical Vacuum Action is receiving its first content update next week, and it’s bound to suck (complimentary)!

In a press release this morning, it was announced that Melbourne studio Samurai Punk’s stealth-action title Justice Sucks will be returning with Vacuum Massacre, a new free content update “of stellar proportions,” on February 16th.

Vacuum Massacre follows the end of Justice Sucks, where the day has been saved only for shit to go wrong again. You, as Dusty the Roomba, must once again save your family from their corporate captors.

justice sucks update
Image: tinyBuild

The newest mission takes place in FriendlyCorp’s private space station filled with clones of the company’s CEO and decked with “upgrades, mutations and cold capitalist thinking”.

Other than a new battleground, you’ll be able to use a host of new traps and tricks, such as hacking into the space station’s systems to shock and burn clones. As well, there are new perks to maximise your potential as the bloodthirsty Roomba, footprints left behind by enemies, and general quality-of-life fixes.

This is great news for people like me, who absolutely frothed Justice Sucks, and is thankfully not overshadowed by a certain death of a certain monarch. That being said, one can only hope that King Charles doesn’t decide to peace out of life next Thursday.

Aussie-Made Justice Sucks Is Getting New Content Next Week
Image: tinyBuild

Justice Sucks was not only one of my favourite games of last year, but was also one of Kotaku Australia’s favourite Aussie-made games of 2022. It manages to be equal parts funny and fun, which is seemingly hard to do. If you haven’t had the chance to give Justice Sucks a try, I can’t recommend it enough.

Justice Sucks is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It’s also optimised for Steam Deck, so if you’ve managed to get your hands on one of those, it’ll be a treat to play!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.