‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Mabel Addis And John Romero To Be Recognised At GDC Awards 2023

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 49 mins ago: February 24, 2023 at 12:07 pm -
Filed to:doom
gdcjohn romeromabel addisquakethe sumerian gamewolfenstein
Mabel Addis And John Romero To Be Recognised At GDC Awards 2023
Image: Gamehistory.org / Getty

Legends in the video game industry Mabel Addis and John Romero are set to be honoured at this year’s Game Developers Choice Awards.

As reported by IGN, the Game Developers Choice Awards will be rewarding the Pioneer Award to Addis and the Lifetime Achievement Award to Romero. This was confirmed in a statement from director of event production for media and entertainment at Informa Tech Stephenie Hawkins:

“This year, the Game Developers Choice Awards will recognize two of the most impactful game development talents in history, Mabel Addis and John Romero,” said director of event production for media and entertainment at Informa Tech Stephenie Hawkins.

“The Game Developers Choice Awards are proud to honour two artists with wildly divergent career trajectories, who worked decades apart but shared a creative passion and ingenuity that would help define entire game genres for decades.”

Mabel Addis Mergardt posthumously receiving the Pioneer Award, which honours breakthroughs in business, tech, and game design milestones is not only long overdue but incredibly well deserved. Addis is recognised as the first female game designer and created The Sumerian Game in 1964. The Sumerian Game was innovative in a number of ways, introducing the gaming world to game updates, narrative experiences, and early renditions of what we’d now consider cutscenes. Addis passed away in 2004.

And then there’s John Romero receiving the Lifetime Achievement award, which is honestly something I thought he would’ve gotten by now. We know Romero well for his work on Wolfenstein 3D, Doom, and Quake, though the man has published more than 100 games. He’s an icon and a legend and is widely considered to be one of the world’s top game designers.

The Game Developers Choice Awards will take place on March 22nd at the Game Developers Conference, which will be running from March 20th to March 24th at the Moscone Convention Centre in San Francisco, California.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.