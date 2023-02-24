Mabel Addis And John Romero To Be Recognised At GDC Awards 2023

Legends in the video game industry Mabel Addis and John Romero are set to be honoured at this year’s Game Developers Choice Awards.

As reported by IGN, the Game Developers Choice Awards will be rewarding the Pioneer Award to Addis and the Lifetime Achievement Award to Romero. This was confirmed in a statement from director of event production for media and entertainment at Informa Tech Stephenie Hawkins:

“This year, the Game Developers Choice Awards will recognize two of the most impactful game development talents in history, Mabel Addis and John Romero,” said director of event production for media and entertainment at Informa Tech Stephenie Hawkins. “The Game Developers Choice Awards are proud to honour two artists with wildly divergent career trajectories, who worked decades apart but shared a creative passion and ingenuity that would help define entire game genres for decades.”

Mabel Addis Mergardt posthumously receiving the Pioneer Award, which honours breakthroughs in business, tech, and game design milestones is not only long overdue but incredibly well deserved. Addis is recognised as the first female game designer and created The Sumerian Game in 1964. The Sumerian Game was innovative in a number of ways, introducing the gaming world to game updates, narrative experiences, and early renditions of what we’d now consider cutscenes. Addis passed away in 2004.

And then there’s John Romero receiving the Lifetime Achievement award, which is honestly something I thought he would’ve gotten by now. We know Romero well for his work on Wolfenstein 3D, Doom, and Quake, though the man has published more than 100 games. He’s an icon and a legend and is widely considered to be one of the world’s top game designers.

The Game Developers Choice Awards will take place on March 22nd at the Game Developers Conference, which will be running from March 20th to March 24th at the Moscone Convention Centre in San Francisco, California.