‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
‘Mario Rap’ Makes Comeback In Super Mario Bros. Movie Super Bowl Commercial

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: February 13, 2023 at 8:20 am -
Image: Nintendo / Illumination

Another new trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie has been released today, part of the onslaught of expensive and lengthy Super Bowl commercials, and while that’s usually enough to rot the brains of even the most online among us, I can assure you, this one is fantastic.

Unlike every previous trailer, which are actual trailers featuring snippets from the movie, this is a new take on the Mario Rap, the classic intro from the Super Mario Bros. Super Show, the live-action series that ran from 1989-1991.

Here, in case you need a refresher, is the original:

And here is the 2023 version:

I haven’t called that number because I’m not the in the US, but that website is indeed up and running, and is everything you would hope it would be from a struggling small business servicing the Brooklyn and Queens areas. There’s excessive animation, broken image links, a careers page (still under construction, sadly) and even a novelty mouse cursor.

UPDATE: Hahahaha the number works:

Best of all, though, are the testimonials, including one from Spike, who is actually the brothers’ boss, and who is making an appearance in the movie (he’ll be played by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco).

Screenshot: Illumination Screenshot: Illumination
Screenshot: Illumination Screenshot: Illumination

  • I guess that Super Mario Bros. Super Show theme from 1989-1991 definitely fits in with the movie that Nintendo and Illumination are releasing in April later this year.
    But funny though how Spike who will be voiced by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is giving the Super Mario Bros. Plumbing business a 1 star rating out of 5.
    I guess that means Spike doesn’t like the Mario Bros Plumbing business even though Spike says that the Mario Bros used to work with him and he even said someday they’ll learn this lesson.
    Well not this time Spike just you wait until the Mario Bros leave their hometown of New York and enter into the world of the Mushroom Kingdom when Nintendo and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie opens in cinemas in April later this year.
    Again I’m looking forward to seeing this movie when it opens in April this year.

