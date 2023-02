ScribbleTaku 2

Wow! Another ScribbleTaku a week after the last one? What a concept! Who even does that? Tee hee!

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was a nice game. A calm game. A game that is absolutely perfect in every way. It’s Dorfromantik.

If you’ve never played Dorfromantik, I’m here to suggest that you play it. It’s such a lovely little game.

The winner of this round was Mad Danny, so shouts out to you! Great job retaining the crown!

Now it’s time for another. What’s this game?