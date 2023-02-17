‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

ScribbleTaku 2

5
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 3 hours ago: February 17, 2023 at 12:31 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

I know, I know. I’ve missed two whole weeks of ScribbleTaku. I KNOW, and I’m SORRY!

After a completely unexpected and unplanned two-week hiatus, ScribbleTaku is back with a new game to guess. But before we get to that, we’ve got a hypothetical crown to give.

The last ScribbleTaku was dedicated to a cult-classic title for the Nintendo DS and mobile devices that recently was announced for a current-gen port. A game that starts with you, the protagonist, dying. It’s Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective!

ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Capcom

The winner of this round was a regular winner in the ScribbleTaku story, Mad Danny! Shouts out!

Now, what’s this next game! Get guessing, and have a good weekend!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.