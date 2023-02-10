The Best Anime On Netflix in Australia Right Now

Netflix’s anime library has grown in the past 12 months to include classics that previously were only available on DVD and Blu-ray. Australian Netflix subscribers have been blessed with a wide variety of anime films and shows for anime newcomers and veterans alike.

Whether you’re looking to binge an old classic or catch up on something new, here’s our list of the best anime on Netflix right now in Australia.

Monster

This 2004 series is revered as one of the best psychological drama anime of all time. In January this year, Netflix added all 74 episodes of Monster to its growing collection.

The series is about a neurosurgeon who forgoes fame and status to save a child instead of the town’s mayor, which ends up involving him in the apprehension of a serial killer almost 10 years later.

Monster is a classic that all anime fans should watch at least once.

Violet Evergarden: Recollections

A 90 minute recap of the original series, Violet Evergarden: Recollections is recommended for those who are planning to watch the sequel movie or spin-offs, but don’t want to rewatch the whole series.

If you haven’t seen the original series yet, it’s also available on Netflix, along with the movie and the specials. The series follows Violet, a woman built for war. When the war ends, she begins working in a post office to learn more about living amongst people, and find out the meaning behind ‘love’.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Based on Araki’s extremely popular manga of the same name, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (JJBA) follows the Joestar family and their adventures as they try to stop Dio from becoming the ultimate evil.

There are currently 6 animated parts that are all available on Netflix in Australia. The most recent one being JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean, which features the first female protagonist in JJBA history. The series is loved by fans worldwide, and once you start watching JJBA, you won’t be able to turn back.

Record of Ragnarok

In Record of Ragnarok, the gods of the world gather to decide the fate of humanity. Disappointed by humankind’s selfishness, they vote to destroy all humans. But before the vote is finalised, a demigod steps in and suggests that humans get the chance to defend themselves. It is then decided that 13 humans and 13 gods will battle in one-on-one matches to determine the fate of humanity.

After a less-than-ideal first season, Record of Ragnarok S2 surprised everyone with improvements in animation and pacing. This has resulted in an engaging series that has me sitting on the edge of my seat every single episode. If you’ve ever wanted to see Buddha with glistening muscles, or see Jack the Ripper fight Hercules, this divine series has it all.

Hajime no Ippo

Known as the most popular boxing anime of all time, Hajime no Ippo released in 2000 and currently has 3 seasons under its belt. Only season one is available on Netflix, but it’s 75 episodes long, meaning you’ll have boxing to watch for a while.

The series follows Ippo, a kind and gentle teenager who helps his mum run a fishing boat rental business. Unfortunately, his school life is plagued with bullying from his classmates, who enjoy making Ippo’s life difficult on a daily basis. One day, Ippo is rescued from his bullies by an up-and-coming boxer and is taken to a boxing gym where he finds he has a talent for the sport. Through the ups and downs of tough training, crushing defeat, and inspiring victory, Ippo dreams of becoming a world-renowned boxer.

Komi Can’t Communicate

With gorgeous looks and a mysterious aura, Komi is revered as a god in her new school. Unbeknownst to everyone though, she has crippling social anxiety, resulting in her struggling to communicate with her peers. The very normal Tadano is the first to realise that she can’t communicate, and ends up writing messages to her on the blackboard. When he finds out she wants to make 100 friends in her time at school, he makes it his mission to encourage her to work through her anxiety and achieve her goal.

Komi Can’t Communicate is a wholesome story about a girl trying her best to work through her anxiety. There are currently two seasons available on Netflix, but there have been no announcements about a third season. The manga is still publishing though, so there’s hope!

Neon Genesis Evangelion

The single most influential anime of all time, Neon Genesis Evangelion is considered a classic in the world of animated media. Prior to Netflix’s acquisition of the series in 2019, Australians could only watch NGE legally if they owned it on DVD (or videotape). But now that it’s available on the streaming service, it’s easier than ever for Aussies to watch Hideaki Anno’s masterpiece.

The plot of Evangelion revolves around Shinji Ikari, a 14-year-old who is called to the mysterious organisation, NERV, to pilot a mech in order to protect Earth from sinister beings known as Angels.

The award-winning series deconstructs the mecha genre with its religious symbolism, psychological themes, and commentary on society as a whole. Evangelion is a must-watch anime for anybody who is a fan of popular culture.

Ponyo

Another fantastically animated and written story from Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, Ponyo was released in 2008 but hasn’t aged a day.

The story follows a little fish girl who sneaks away from her ocean home. She meets a young boy who vows to look after her. This cute tale of love, friendship and family comments on the state of the environment and what humans should be doing to look after our natural world.

Vinland Saga

A gory, historical anime about a war between England and the Danes. Vikings roam the battleground in search of fame and fortune, while our main character, Thorfinn, seeks to avenge his father’s death.

Gritty and extremely well-animated, it’s worth having a subscription to Netflix to watch Vinland Saga. If you enjoy stories of war and violence rooted in history, this anime doesn’t disappoint. Netflix has picked up a fantastic series and season 2 is currently airing on the streaming platform.

The Way of the Househusband

Known for his fearsome strength, ‘Immortal Dragon’ Tatsu is a gangster respected by allies and enemies alike. Despite this, he’s left his Yakuza days behind in an attempt to live a normal life with his hard-working wife, Miku. Instead, he lives as a househusband. Cooking, cleaning and gossiping with the neighbours are all a part of his new skillset.

This comedy series is often overlooked for its slightly jarring animation, but these short skits are a hilarious snapshot of the life of an ex-Yakuza-turned-househusband.

There are currently two seasons of The Way of the Househusband on Netflix, each with five episodes, so you can binge the whole series in a day.

Netflix subscribers have it all, from sitcoms to romcoms, and some of the most popular anime of all time. With a list of series for both anime newbies and hardcore otakus, Netflix has something for everyone.